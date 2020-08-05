Former coach Steve Torpey thinks Ryan Edmondson has all of the attributes to be successful at Aberdeen

Loan striker Ryan Edmondson has been backed by his former coach to make a major impact at Aberdeen.

England Under-19 international Edmondson has been secured from Premier League Leeds United until January by Dons boss Derek McInnes.

Such is Edmondson’s reputation, Leicester City and Burnley were tracking the striker before he moved to Leeds.

The 19-year-old made a positive Dons debut when introduced midway through the second half in the 1-0 loss to Rangers.

Former Swansea City and Bradford City striker Steve Torpey coached Edmondson for two seasons at York City.

He insists the teen will not be intimidated by the physicality of the Scottish top flight and will deliver goals.

Torpey said: “I believe Ryan can make a real impact with Aberdeen in Scotland and score goals.

“The Scottish Premiership will be a fantastic learning curve for Ryan.

“I watched his debut for Aberdeen and thought he performed well.

“Physically he brought a robustness, worked down the channels and fought for a few lost causes.

“Ryan also held the ball up well.

“He had a good debut for someone who is relatively young, playing against one of the top teams in the Scottish Premiership.

“Leeds have just been promoted to the Premier League, which is the next level.

“Ryan has the potential to push for that Leeds team.

“The loan with Aberdeen will be a real indicator in terms of where Ryan is with his development.

“Sometimes people forget that he only just turned 19 in May.

“He is not the finished article as there is still lots of room for growth.

“However, Ryan is a very positive person who has a great attitude, works hard in training and wants to improve.

“He is there for five months and can really kick on and work within that group of players.”

Edmondson was secured as back-up to Aberdeen’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, who is sidelined for 10 weeks with a fracture to cartilage in one of his knees.

With striker Curtis Main also ruled out with a thigh strain, McInnes only had one senior centre-forward, Bruce Anderson, available.

He moved quickly to secure Edmondson on an emergency loan just 24 hours before the league opener against Rangers.

Torpey nurtured Edmondson’s development at York and quickly promoted him from the U16s to U18s due to his size and ability.

Edmondson became the third-youngest player in York City history when he came off the bench aged 16 years and 140 days old in a National League North clash.

Torpey said: “Ryan entered the system relatively late in the day as he was a 15-year-old when he came into the York City Academy.

“He is very physical and for his age was head and shoulders above most of his counterparts.

“After seeing him with the U16s, we moved him on almost straight away to the U18s.

“We knew Ryan wouldn’t be intimidated by the physicality of that step up and could hold his own.

“He made his debut for York when Martin Gray was manager and brought him off the bench.”

Leeds signed Edmondson on a scholarship contract in November 2017.

He made his debut for them five months later at the age of 16 in a 2-0 defeat of QPR.

A three-year deal in August that year followed, tying him to Leeds until summer 2021.

Derek McInnes recently indicated Edmondson is so highly rated by Leeds boss Marcelo Biesla, he is set to be awarded another new deal soon.

Torpey, now a regional coach educator with the PFA in England, said: “Leeds have done a fantastic job and Ryan is moving in the right direction.

“He will learn a lot from the experience of playing in a new environment with Aberdeen.”