Former Barry Town player-manager on near Aberdeen upset in 1996: ‘I ran past the dug-out and Roy Aitken was doing his nut. He was scared’

Former Barry Town player-manager Gary Barnett revealed Aberdeen boss Roy Aitken looked “scared” when the Welsh minnows went ahead in a 1996 Euro tie.

Although the Dons won the first leg of the Uefa Cup first round tie 3-1, the early goal in the second leg sparked fears of a major shock.

As Barnett ran past the Dons dug-out celebrating that opener, Aitken was a nervous wreck.

Ultimately the Dons drew 3-3 to progress 6-4 on aggregate and book a tie with Danish side Brondby, managed by future Dons boss Ebbe Skovdahl.

Barry Town could book a rematch with the Reds later this month if they see off Faroese side NSI Runavik in a one-legged preliminary tie on Thursday.

Barnett said: “I ran past the dug-out after we scored the early goal and Roy Aitken was doing his nut.

“He was scared.

“I felt so much better after that because he looked a nervous wreck.

“At least I was on the pitch and could play.

“Going ahead so early was such a good feeling, especially as the atmosphere inside the ground that night was absolutely unbelievable.”

Should Barry Town win in the Faroe Islands this week they will face the Dons in a one-legged tie behind closed doors on Thursday August 27.

Barnett warned Barry Town will be well organised if they come up against the Dons.

Asked if he anticipated a shock result at Pittodrie, he said: “No.

“If Barry do get through to play Aberdeen they will be very disciplined.

“It will be a case for them of trying to stay in the game for as long as you can.

“That was our gameplan and, if you are still in it with 45 minutes left, then you can give it a go.”

At a rain-lashed Jenner Park in September 1996, Barry Town’s early lead was nullified by a double from Billy Dodds to take his season’s tally to 14 goals with Dean Windass the provider.

Barnett said: “In the first leg we were very lucky to get out of Pittodrie with a 3-1 loss.

“Dean Windass and Billy Dodds were awesome and absolutely on fire when we met them.

“It was a brilliant partnership and it seemed that they had a telepathic understanding.

“Obviously it wasn’t a mistake that they were telepathic as there will have been a lot of training ground work to get that.”

The Welsh minnows hit back through a Darren Ryan penalty and Tony Bird strike to lead 3-2 with seven minutes remaining.

A historic win was denied when David Rowson netted an equaliser late on.

He said: “We were very disciplined and regimented with the way we played against Aberdeen. That was the way we had to play because they had some terrific players.

“However, we didn’t really play our normal tactics of passing out from the back.

“At 2-1 down at half-time in the second leg, we had nothing to lose so we went for it.

“It was a wet, horrible night and in the second half we went back to our normal way of football.

“We took a gamble and took one of our big centre-forwards off and put on a footballing centre-forward.

“In the second half we were smashing and deserved a draw.”

Such was the draw of playing Aberdeen, Jenner Park’s capacity was almost tripled to 6,000 by the installation of two temporary stands.

Having watched the Dons in action prior to the first leg, Barnett isolated Bulgarian Ilian Kiryakov as a threat.

Only two years earlier Kiryakov had played in the World Cup semi-final for Bulgaria.

He said: “Kiryakov was such a good footballer and I loved watching him.

“I watched him play the week before when Aberdeen faced Hearts and was very impressed by him.

“I had to put my assistant manager Richard Jones man to man on Kiryakov for the two games. Richard was a big, strong lad and very fit. Kiryakov was a class act.

“Kiryakov was taken off late on in that game, which is a bit of a success for us.”

Barry Town suffered disaster in 2003 when the club fell into administration and subsequently tumbled down the leagues.

The roots of recovery began in 2007 and the club, now Barry Town United, have returned to Europe under manager Gavin Chesterfield.

Barnett said: “I don’t know the ins and outs of the problems, but there was some bust up between the chairman at the time and the Welsh FA. Barry were demoted about three levels.

“It has been incredible to watch them climb again and the manager Gavin Chesterfield has done a brilliant job.”

Due to Uefa restricting the Europa League qualifying rounds to just one leg, Barry Town will be denied a home tie.

Even if there had been a home tie supporters would not be allowed in anyway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barnett said: “For so many people in Barry a home leg against Aberdeen would have brought back unbelievable memories.”