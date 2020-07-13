Former Aberdeen youngster Chris Antoniazzi looks to role models

Learn and move on.

Chris Antoniazzi knows there is little point dwelling on what has gone before.

Nothing can change that now.

What he can appreciate is the role models and examples, as he looks to rebuild his football career after release by Aberdeen.

Antoniazzi spent the majority of his young career with the Dons so, inevitably, coming out of that environment for the first time may take some getting used to.

While lockdown has given him some time to think and regroup, there are uplifting examples he hopes to follow that show being let go does not have to be the end.

Antoniazzi said: “There’s Mikey Rose and Lawrence Shankland, role models who’ve left Aberdeen and gone on to do really good things.

“That’s the golden ticket, to maybe drop down a league or two, work hard and get games to open a new avenue for you.

“They were at Aberdeen and were at the stage I’m at now.

“The lower leagues in Scotland are set up so well for young players hungry for more.

“You can step out of reserve football and if you’re a good player, you can do well.

“I’ve not really narrowed anything down.

“I’ve not said I want it to be full-time or part-time.

“I just want to play games.

“Try and stick out and try to get goals and assists every week and hopefully bounce back.

“I think Kenny McLean is a great example.

“He didn’t get released from St Mirren, but he went on loan to Arbroath and now is playing every week for Norwich.

“He used the lower leagues to his benefit.”

This season could have turned out differently for 20-year-old Antoniazzi.

A broken foot sustained in a reserve team match against St Johnstone brought a promising loan spell at Cove Rangers to a premature end.

Antoniazzi had contributed three goals and four assists in nine games for the side newly-promoted to League Two, before injury struck.

He added: “I broke my foot badly and it cut my season short.

“I was just getting fit the week before lockdown and I was meant to play my first game the week of lockdown.

“I haven’t played any football since then, which is quite disheartening, but it’s given me time to heal and to do my fitness properly.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt – if you look at the stats from when I was at Cove, that was just in 10 games.

“If I was playing 30 games, I could have offered a lot more.

“That’s football though – I don’t think I can look back and think ‘it could have gone this way’ or ‘it could have gone that way’.

“It’s happened and I’ve got to move on.”

He had trained with the first team at Aberdeen and travelled with them to Dubai.

Being up close and personal with the likes of Jonny Hayes again gave him pointers.

“Jonny was playing left-wing and I was shadowing him.

“He was telling me how confident I should be in myself.

“‘Who cares if you lose the ball?

“Who cares if you beat someone once and don’t do it again?

“You keep trying and that’s all that matters.’”