Former Aberdeen striker Steve Archibald posts link to extract from upcoming autobiography

by Ryan Cryle
22/05/2020, 2:59 pm
Steve Archibald scoring for Aberdeen.
Former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Steve Archibald has revealed he’s working on an autobiography.

The ex-Don, who went on to star for Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, among others, tweeted a link to a four-page extract titled “Apples Will Grow” which reflected on the build-up to an away game:

Archibald was part of the team which secured Alex Ferguson’s first top flight title with Aberdeen in 1979-80. He made 76 Reds appearances, netting 29 times.

 