Former Aberdeen striker Steve Archibald posts link to extract from upcoming autobiography

Former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Steve Archibald has revealed he’s working on an autobiography.

The ex-Don, who went on to star for Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, among others, tweeted a link to a four-page extract titled “Apples Will Grow” which reflected on the build-up to an away game:

been asked lots over the years if I was going to do a book, short answer is yes, here is a taster and a link to the first part of an extract from said book, my insider overview of an away day fixture, playing in one of the biggest matches in the calendar https://t.co/vdqv6vWB6G — Steve Archibald (@SteveArchibald8) May 22, 2020

Archibald was part of the team which secured Alex Ferguson’s first top flight title with Aberdeen in 1979-80. He made 76 Reds appearances, netting 29 times.