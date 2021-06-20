Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove linked with Ipswich Town loan move

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

The 24-year-old has started only two games since joining Birmingham City in a £2million move in January.

He is yet to score in 12 appearances for the Blues, who finished 18th in the English Championship last term.

According to The Sun on Sunday, League One side Ipswich are keen on the Englishman and Birmingham manager Gary Bowyer is prepared to let the player leave on loan.

Cosgrove joined Aberdeen from Carlisle United for a fee around £25,000 in January 2018 and went on to score 47 goals in 103 appearances.