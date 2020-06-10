Former Aberdeen star Steve Cowan warns Covid-19 crisis will be tougher for Scottish football next season

Former Aberdeen striker Steve Cowan has warned the financial hit of Covid-19 will be even tougher for Scottish football next season.

Which is why he has urged Scottish clubs to ditch the “dog eat dog” culture to focus on saving cash-strapped clubs faced with going to the wall.

Now a director of a financial management company, Cowan believes the reliance on match-day gate income makes Scottish football particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

He fears clubs will go under and players will have to leave the game and look at other professions.

The SPFL have targeted August 1 for the start of the Premiership behind closed doors, the day Sky Sports’ new £125 million five-year broadcast deal begins.

There is hope fans can be phased back, but Cowan fears that will not be economically viable.

Cowan, a league title winner with Aberdeen in 1985, said: “Next season will be even tougher.

“Unfortunately our model in Scottish football is based mostly on income coming to games on Saturday.

“There will be challenges ahead and some clubs might not survive.

“A lot of players might have to end up looking at other careers.

“There could be a bumpier ride before we see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“They are talking about getting something back in January.

“However a 20,000 seater stadium getting 2,000 supporters is much like restaurants and bars.

“If you are operating at 20% or below capacity, what’s the point in opening as you’re not making money.

“I don’t envy the current legislators at the SPFL or SFA trying to find a way out of this.”

When football was initially shut-down in March, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warned the club faced a £5 million loss.

That original figure was based on playing no football in front of supporters until September.

With Cormack not expecting Pittodrie to be open fully until next January at best, the chairman predicts a further £3m loss.

The SPFL board called time on the Premiership season last month, confirming Celtic champions and relegating Hearts.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has put forward a proposal for temporary reconstruction to a 14-14-14 system that would save the Jambos from the drop.

It would also save Partick Thistle, Stranraer and Brechin from relegation.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, has asked member clubs to indicate this week whether they back Budge’s plan. It is understood the proposal is struggling to gain backing.

Cowan said: “It was right to call the leagues. However, it would be good if we could avoid relegation so that clubs are not being too harshly penalised.

I would extend the league as I have always been a great believer of going to 16 teams, to the home and away again.

“I hope we can find a solution.

“Unfortunately with Scottish football, as we have seen over the years, it is all dog eat dog and how they look after themselves.

“I hope relegation can be stopped as it is not just players that will be hurt and lose their jobs. There will also be back-room staff and without physios, ticket office people, catering people, ground staff a club doesn’t exist.

“You have to try to protect them.”

To complicate the financial storm Scottish football faces due to Covid-19, the four SPFL divisions and Scottish Cup do not have a sponsor for next season.

The deal with Ladbrokes to sponsor the leagues and William Hill the Scottish Cup has ended.

Cowan fears – in the current climate – companies will be reluctant to invest in football.

He said: “There is too much uncertainty.

“Big sponsors will probably have many of their people on furlough, so how can they then go and give money in sponsorship?”