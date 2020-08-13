Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh says Covid rule breaches are ‘kick in the teeth’ to fans hoping to attend Premiership games by October

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh fears the proposed October return of fans is under threat.

Tosh believes the flouting of rules by Aberdeen and Celtic players are a “kick in the teeth” for fans hoping to get back to stadiums.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned Scottish football could be shut down if there are more breaches.

Tosh has urged the Scottish Government not to lump the Aberdeen 8 in with Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli.

He reckons the eight Dons who broke lockdown protocol by attending a city centre bar were “naive and stupid”.

But Tosh said Bolingoli’s actions in travelling to Spain and not self-isolating has put lives at risk.

Tosh said: “At one stage we were talking about getting supporters back into the ground as early as October.

“I think these indiscretions by Aberdeen and Celtic have put that in very grave doubt now.

“It is a kick in the teeth for supporters who have made a lot of sacrifices over the last few months.

“First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, her government and chief medical officer will probably put certain things with football on the backburner after what has happened in the last couple of days.

“I just hope we have seen the last incident or a lot of lower league clubs could go to the wall with jobs going if football is shut down.”

Following the protocol breach of the eight Dons players, two subsequently tested positive and have to quarantine for 10 days.

The other six have to self-isolate for 14 days and Saturday’s scheduled trip to St Johnstone was postponed.

It later emerged on Monday that Bolingoli failed to inform Celtic of a trip to Spain and did not self-isolate on his return as required under lockdown rules.

The defender then came off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Tosh said: “For the Aberdeen players to go out for a meal as a group of eight was naive.

“To be in town after losing to Rangers was stupid, as was deciding to continue on to a bar.

“Likewise it was naive and stupid of Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths to put pictures up on social media of him having a gathering at his house.

“However, those are incomparable with Bolingoli, who has shown a total disregard for his football club, supporters, Scottish football and other people’s health.

“The first minister wants to throw these three incidents in all together, but Bolingoli is a completely different situation.

“He disappeared to Spain, came back without self-isolating and then sat in a changing room with team-mates.

“I would not stick up for the Aberdeen players’ actions, you can’t.

“However, Bolingoli has put the health of his team-mates, Kilmarnock players and staff at that game at risk.

“Celtic players will have gone home to their families completely unaware someone in the dressing room has been so irresponsible to do that.”

Just two weeks into the Premiership restart four fixtures have already been postponed due to Covid-19 protocol breaches.

Aberdeen’s matches against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Celtic have all been called off.

Alongside their clash with Aberdeen, Celtic’s game against St Mirren was also axed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned any more breaches could result in football being shutdown.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch held a Zoom meeting on Monday night with the managers and captains of all 12 Premiership clubs to emphasise the importance of sticking to guidelines.

Celtic have launched a full internal investigation into Bolingoli’s trip to Spain.

The Hoops are set to host Iceland’s KR Reykjavic in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday – just days after Saturday’s postponed clash with Aberdeen.

Tosh said: “Even though Bolingoli has given a negative reading if he does subsequently test positive then all the players will have to go into self-isolation.”

The Aberdeen players who attended a city centre bar made a public apology at the weekend.

The eight are Jonny Hayes, Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna, Craig Bryson, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch and Bruce Anderson.

Tosh said: “I feel for Derek McInnes as those players have really let him down and his plans have been disrupted.

“Jonny Hayes put his head above the parapet and said they did wrong and will take whatever comes their way.”