Former Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson set to pen St Johnstone deal – reports

Craig Bryson is set to sign for Premiership side St Johnstone after departing Aberdeen, according to reports.

The Dons released Bryson last week after an injury-hit spell at Pittodrie in which he made only 14 appearances but has agreed a one-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

The deal is subject to a medical but the Saints hope to have Bryson in the squad for Saturday’s game against Ross County.

Aberdeen signed Bryson last summer as a replacement for Graeme Shinnie, who traded places with the 33-year-old by leaving the Granite City for Derby County.

But persistent ankle problems hampered his stay with the Dons and the two parties came to an agreement last week to cancel the remaining time on his deal.

Manager Derek McInnes had already recruited Ross McCrorie, who has impressed in his early outings, on a loan deal from Rangers which will be made permanent at the end of the season.