Former Aberdeen midfielder Chidi Nwakali goes AWOL from Swedish top-flight side Kalmar

Ex-Aberdeen loanee Chidi Nwakali has gone AWOL from his current team – Swedish Allsvenskan side Kalmar FF.

The Nigerian, 23, who was at Pittodrie on loan from Manchester City in 2018 – making five appearances – signed a four-year deal with Kalmar last year.

However, reports in Sweden claim he didn’t feature last term because he was ill with malaria.

According to fotbollskanalen, Nwakali has now not shown up for pre-season training, with Kalmar sports manager Jorgen Petersson quoted as saying the club will take action. He added: “He has an employment contract and a salary and then he will perform what is in the agreement. If he is not present, it is difficult.”

The article also says Nwakali has previously claimed to have felt “bullied” by Kalmar.