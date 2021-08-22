Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes backs Lewis Ferguson for Scotland call up

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson should be included in the Scotland squad for the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Following their Euro 2020 participation this summer, Steve Clarke’s side return to action against Denmark on September 1 followed by matches against Moldova and Austria.

McInnes believes 21-year-old Ferguson merits a place in the squad for the triple header.

In his Mail on Sunday column, McInnes wrote: “I would love to see Lewis Ferguson named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad on Tuesday for the World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria at the start of next month.

“The Aberdeen midfielder is ready and could be a part of the manager’s squad for a very long time.

“I’m not necessarily saying he should go and start games but I’d love to see him being integrated into squads.

“He has been terrific for a long time.”

McInnes also said his former side’s 1-0 defeat against Qarabag in Azerbaijan in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off was “not a disaster by any stretch of the imagination”.

He added: “They have a great opportunity to do the job at Pittodrie and qualify for the group stage, albeit in the third tier of European football.”