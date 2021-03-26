Former Aberdeen loanee Ryan Christie discusses Pittodrie-bound Scott Brown’s leadership qualities

Ryan Christie says Aberdeen’s new player-coach Scott Brown sets standards for others to follow.

Celtic captain Brown will join the Dons in the summer to work with new manager Stephen Glass.

The 35-year-old has spent 14 years Parkhead and won 22 trophies during that time.

Christie – who was on loan at Aberdeen from the Hoops from January 2017 until the summer of 2018 – has played regularly with Brown over the last three years and has plenty of positive things to say.

© SNS Group

The Scotland star, 26, said: “Yes, he is quality. Everybody says that when you come in.

“The first thing he looks for is hard work and you need to win his respect.

“He sets the standards in training every day and week in and week out.

“If you get his respect then he is quality with you.”

Christie admits he is not surprised by Brown’s decision to leave Celtic for Aberdeen.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle player believes his current skipper’s achievements with the Hoops should be recognised as he prepares for pastures new with the Reds.

Christie added: “I am not surprised. It was obviously rumoured and he was keeping his cards close to his chest.

“He has done so well over the years and look at the age of him now and this season he has been quality again.

“I get to see him train and for the age he is and the years he has been playing at the top level he is just incredible.

“There probably aren’t enough positive things I can say about him.

© SNS Group

“From now until the end of the season everybody will be talking about him.

“Even when he steps away from Celtic nobody can say a bad word about him.

“He will probably deserve a statue outside Celtic Park because he is one of the biggest legends to play for the club.

“The amount of times people have written him off. They said that when Brendan Rodgers came in and he was rejuvenated and came again.

“To be consistently good like that throughout your career is remarkable and players like that don’t come along too often.”

Meanwhile, tomorrow Christie is likely to feature in the Scotland side which will take on Israel in Tel Aviv in World Cup qualifying.

Christie is hoping the national team can build on their 2-2 opening draw with Austria.

“We need to build up momentum,” he said.

“We feel going over there that we owe them one. We beat them on penalties in the play-off (in October) but they beat us across there in the last camp (in November in the Nations League).

“We feel we are a better team than them and we need to go and prove it by getting three points.

“If we can get the three points and come back and take another three points against the Faroes then it would be considered a very good camp.”

© SNS Group / SFA

Christie was involved in one of the controversial moments of our World Cup qualifying opener.

With the Austrian’s leading 1-0 he was wrestled to the ground by Stefan Ilsanker, but ref Carlos del Cerro Grande dismissed the penalty claims.

When asked for his take on the incident, Christie said: “I just went to the floor and I was just waiting for the referee to blow his whistle.

“I couldn’t believe it and after my booking in the first half I didn’t really feel I could open my mouth again.

“It was a silly yellow card but it wouldn’t come as much of a shock if you played in Scotland. I was booked for asking for a foul.

“If there were crowds he might have given it, but it was a definite penalty.”