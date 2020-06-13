Former Aberdeen full-back and World Cup semi-finalist Tsanko Tsvetanov reveals tooth infection derailed career

World Cup semi-finalist Tsanko Tsvetanov today revealed an infection following toothache suffered in Aberdeen derailed his career.

The Bulgarian international full-back signed on at Pittodrie for £500,000 just two years after starring at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

However, in his second season with the Reds he was floored by a severe tooth infection.

Suffering from a bad fever, Tsvetanov was hospitalised for a week as his temperature soared.

He believes his body was never the same after that illness.

Speaking to the Evening Express from his home in Sofia, Bulgaria, he said: “I had a tooth pain, but after the dentist took it out I got an infection.

“My fever was 40 degrees and I had a sore throat.

“I was taken to hospital and stayed there for a week.

“It was a poor time and could have been the beginning of the end for me.

“I returned to training after that, but started to get muscle injuries and I never got back to my best form.

“I wasn’t playing regularly so after three or four months of that I went to Alex (Miller, Dons manager) to ask for a transfer as I wanted to still be involved with the Bulgarian team.

“There were some offers from Germany and I thought if I went back there I would pick up my best form again and get back into the international team.

“They (FC Energie Cottbus) paid a small fee for me because Aberdeen had paid a big fee.

“I had a good year at Cottbus, but after that – too many injuries.

“I had a knee operation on cruciate ligaments and never came back.

“That tooth problem was the start of it all. I have bad memories of that time.”

Just two years before arriving at Pittodrie, Tsvetanov, 50, had starred in the World Cup finals.

Bulgaria shocked Argentina 2-0 in the group stages on the way to the knock-out phase.

Having edged out Mexico on penalties Tsvetanov and Co beat Germany 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

They then succumbed 2-1 to Italy in the semis.

Tsvetanov started every game after Bulgaria’s World Cup group opener.

He teamed up with international team-mate and friend Iliyan Kiryakov at Pittodrie, and they are still good friends.

Tsvetanov said: “I was disappointed not to win anything in my time with Aberdeen.

“When I signed they had qualified for Europe and I was looking for a new challenge.

“Iliyan was already there and he represented me to Roy Aitken.

“Due to the story of Aberdeen with Sir Alex Ferguson and the Cup Winners’ Cup win, I was very happy to be playing for the club.”

On signing from German side FC Waldhof Mannheim, initial omens of success were positive when holding Celtic to a 2-2 draw on his Aberdeen debut.

“In my first game we equalised in the last minute against Celtic and that was a great time for me to meet Scottish football and Aberdeen supporters,” he said.

“When I signed, Aberdeen were a good team and I was hoping to win something. However, sometimes in life and in football, things can turn – and not in the direction you want. Aberdeen are a team that remain in my heart and so do the supporters.”

Upon his retirement from football in 2003, Tsvetanov embarked on a successful coaching role.

As assistant manager to Stanimir Stoilov at Astana, they led the side to four Kazakhstan league titles as well as the national cup and super cup.

They also led Astana to the group stages of the Champions League on three occasions.

Tsvetanov was most recently No 2 to Stoilov with the Kazakhstan national team until January last year, months before they shocked Scotland 3-0.

He aims to get back into management as soon as the pandemic eases.

He said: “We have had great results such as taking Levski Sofia into the Champions League.

“We also put Astana on the map in Europe and won the league title four times in a row.”