Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna tipped for greatness in England by Scotland assistant Steven Reid

Scotland coach Steven Reid has backed former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna to be a success in the English Championship.

McKenna is with the Scotland squad ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel at Hampden.

Centre-back McKenna recently sealed a transfer from Aberdeen to Nottingham Forest in a £3 million deal that could earn the Dons up to £5m with add-ons.

McKenna, capped 16 times, sat out Forest’s loss to Bristol City and is being monitored by the Scottish management team ahead of the semi-final showdown.

Reid said: “Scott has gone from a big club in Aberdeen to a fantastic club in Nottingham Forest. It’s a big move for him.

“He’s played a lot of games for Aberdeen and gone into a totally different way of playing, with different challenges.

“I’ve played and worked in the Championship as coach; it’s relentless.

“Sometimes you do need that new challenge to get yourself freshened up and hopefully for Scott that’ll be the case.

“I’m sure with his mentality and ability, he’s going to be a great success for Nottingham Forest.

“Looking back at our last camp, Scott was fantastic in both games.”

Last night Forest parted company with boss Sabri Lamouchi after losing their first four Championship games, appointing Chris Hughton as his replacement.