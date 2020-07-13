Former Aberdeen defender Luc Bollan says he’s open to Peterhead return

Former Don Luc Bollan was disappointed the coronavirus pandemic cut short his loan spell at Peterhead.

However, the defender admits he would be open to rejoining the Blue Toon permanently.

Bollan was released by Aberdeen last month and is hoping to join a part-time club for next season.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Peterhead in February, but only made three appearances before the coronavirus crisis caused football to be shut down.

Bollan said: “Peterhead is a great club and I only got three games there which was unfortunate.

“They’re probably one of the best, if not the best, part-time clubs in terms of how they treat players and the facilities they have.

“But I know right now clubs won’t be sure of what they can offer players or when they can sign players.

“So everything is up in the air and I’ll just keep my options open and see what happens.

“But I do have a lot of respect for Jim McInally and Peterhead as a club.”

Bollan knows he will need to bide his time when it comes to finding a new club.

League One and Two look set to follow the Championship in trying to begin next season in October, with most clubs probably not in a position to sign players until they return to training in August and September.

Bollan, son of Cowdenbeath manager Gary, added: “Everyone is in the same boat.

“Clubs don’t know what income they will have and what they might be able to offer people.

“Everything has stalled at the moment, so I’m focusing on other things as well as football and trying to come up with a plan for what I’m going to do away from football.”

Bollan joined Aberdeen following his release from Dundee United last summer and feels his year with the Dons was beneficial to him.

He said: “Obviously it was disappointing to be released, but I understand the situation.

“The club are in position where I’m 20 and if I’m not going to be playing football at Aberdeen then I need to go out somewhere and play first-team football.

“So, if I’m not good enough to get that football at Aberdeen, then it benefits them and me to go and get first-team football.

“I want to go and play first-team football somewhere now, but I only have good things to say about Aberdeen, I learned a lot there.

“They’ve helped me in all aspects and everyone at the club was really good to me and we were both in agreement when it came to me moving on.

“When Paul Sheerin phoned me and said they couldn’t offer me anything I totally understood and agreed because I need to play football.

“If I’m not going to get it at Aberdeen then I need to go elsewhere.”