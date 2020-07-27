Former Aberdeen defender Daniel Harvie joins League One side, while released winger Frank Ross heads to Holland

Former Aberdeen defender Daniel Harvie has landed a move to England’s League One with MK Dons.

The 22-year-old, who was released by the Dons in 2018 after making five appearances for the first-team, has spent the last two seasons at Championship Ayr United.

Harvie told MK’s website: “I’m buzzing to be here.

“I heard MK Dons were interested and I spoke to the gaffer, who sold it to me straight away.

“The club wants to progress and grow, and I want to be a part of that.”

In making the move to Milton Keynes, for an undisclosed fee, the full-back has followed in the footsteps of former Aberdeen academy players like Michael Rose and Lawrence Shankland.

Both joined the Honest Men after their release and have since earned further moves.

Rose has recently secured promotion to the English Championship with Coventry City, while Shankland – provided he isn’t subject to a big money move – will be playing in the Premiership with Dundee United in the new season.

Meanwhile, recently-released Reds winger Frank Ross is training with Dutch Eerste Divisie side Go Ahead Eagles.

The club announced the news on Twitter: