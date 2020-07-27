Former Aberdeen defender Daniel Harvie joins League One side, while released winger Frank Ross heads to Holland

Former Aberdeen defender Daniel Harvie has landed a move to England’s League One with MK Dons.
The 22-year-old, who was released by the Dons in 2018 after making five appearances for the first-team, has spent the last two seasons at Championship Ayr United.
Harvie told MK’s website: “I’m buzzing to be here.
“I heard MK Dons were interested and I spoke to the gaffer, who sold it to me straight away.
“The club wants to progress and grow, and I want to be a part of that.”
In making the move to Milton Keynes, for an undisclosed fee, the full-back has followed in the footsteps of former Aberdeen academy players like Michael Rose and Lawrence Shankland.
Both joined the Honest Men after their release and have since earned further moves.
Young players who’ve bounced back after being let go by Aberdeen to forge football careers
Rose has recently secured promotion to the English Championship with Coventry City, while Shankland – provided he isn’t subject to a big money move – will be playing in the Premiership with Dundee United in the new season.
Meanwhile, recently-released Reds winger Frank Ross is training with Dutch Eerste Divisie side Go Ahead Eagles.
The club announced the news on Twitter:
📝 | Frank Ross sluit tot en met de oefenwedstrijd tegen SC Telstar (2 augustus) als proefspeler aan bij de eerste selectie van Go Ahead Eagles.
Ross is een 22-jarige Schot, die speelt als nummer tien. De afgelopen jaren kwam hij uit voor Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/8NOgUYUePB
— Go Ahead Eagles 🦅 (@GAEagles) July 26, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe