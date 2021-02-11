Former Don Daniel Harvie believes Fraser Hornby can deliver the goals Aberdeen need.

The striker has arrived at Pittodrie for the remainder of the season on loan from French club Reims.

Harvie and Hornby have played together on 14 occasions for Scotland Under-21s.

Having seen first hand the impact Hornby – who is record scorer for the U21 side – has had in the international arena, Harvie believes he’ll do well for Aberdeen.

The MK Dons defender said: “He’s a good guy and someone I get on well with. I think he’s a good fit for Aberdeen as a team.

“Fraser is quite similar to Sam Cosgrove, who has recently left Aberdeen, and I think in terms of the way Aberdeen like to play he is a good replacement.

“Fraser is big and strong, good in the air and good with his feet, and I think he’s a good replacement for Sam and I’m sure he’ll do well and score a good number of goals for Aberdeen.

© Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut

“He’s done really well in the U21s with the goals he’s scored.

“He’s shown he’s a goal threat and I’m sure he’ll get chances at Aberdeen and he’ll take them like he has for Scotland.”

Platform for Hornby to establish himself

Harvie believes playing for Aberdeen will be good for Hornby, whose first-team game time at club level has been limited in his career to this point.

The 22-year-old added: “It’s a good place for Fraser to be, Aberdeen is a good club for players who are looking to go on loan and play games.

“It’s a great club for Fraser to establish himself as a first-team player and I’m sure he’ll step up and do that.

“There’s always an expectation at Aberdeen about what the team needs to be doing and I think a lot of players thrive off of that.

“When it comes to strikers people look to the strikers to score and to be relied upon.

“I think Fraser can do that – he can score goals and help Aberdeen going forward.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Pittodrie upbringing has stood Harvie in good stead

Harvie made five first-team appearances for Aberdeen before leaving in the summer of 2018.

He joined Ayr United in the Championship and, after playing regularly for the Honest Men for two seasons, earned a move to English League One side MK Dons last summer.

Although his Dons career may not have worked out as he hoped, Harvie says the things he learned at Pittodrie have stood him in good stead since.

He said: “The grounding I got at Aberdeen has definitely helped me, I loved it at Aberdeen.

“I moved up at 15 and enjoyed my time there a lot, they’ve got a very good staff and they’re a great bunch of people at the club.

“They do bring through a lot of young players as you can see just now with the players in the squad.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Aberdeen is a very good club for young players trying to start their careers.

“There’s been quite a crop of young players who’ve come through at Aberdeen, boys have been given a chance and they’ve taken them.

“You saw how well Scott McKenna (before moving to Nottingham Forest) did and Michael Rose (Coventry City) has done really well after first coming through at Aberdeen.

“It’s a very good club to come through and I think the young players that have been there learn a lot from the staff and the first-team players there and try to take that into your own game.”

Development down south

Harvie believes playing regular first-team football since leaving Aberdeen has helped him improve.

He is keen to continue developing down south, having made 25 appearances for MK Dons this season.

“I think I have improved since then (leaving Aberdeen). I think for me it was about going out and playing as many first-team games as I could,” he said.

“I did that at Ayr United and it’s paid off with getting the move to MK Dons.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“So it’s just about trying to keep that going and keep progressing.

“It was a bit of a jump moving to playing down in England, the intensity of games can be different and it took me a couple of games to get used to it.

“But every week we’ve got a tough game and it’s good to be able to test yourself every week.”