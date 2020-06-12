Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson dreams of Scotland cap after promotion with Rotherham

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson hopes playing in the English Championship next season can help him force his way into the Scotland squad.

Robertson’s club Rotherham United won promotion from League One earlier this week after clubs voted to end the season meaning United finished as runners-up behind champions Coventry City.

Robertson believes his higher platform gives him the ideal opportunity to catch the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke next season.

The 26-year-old told BBC Scotland: “I’ve always said one of my ambitions is to play for Scotland.

“I think you have got to be playing at the highest level to do that and hopefully playing in the Championship will enable me to get to that level.

“You see a lot of players in the SPFL being picked so I’m playing well in the Championship I don’t see why I wouldn’t be looked at, but it is up to me to do well on the pitch.

“Hopefully by cementing myself next season and have a good season I can catch the eye of Steve Clarke.”

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish watched Robertson in action in the 2018-19 season when Rotherham were relegated from the Championship, but Robertson, who left the Dons five years ago, is determined to prove himself in England.

He said: “I maybe have gone a little bit under the radar since I came down to England.

“I think when I left, a lot of Aberdeen fans maybe wrote me off and didn’t think I would make it.

“But I always had the belief and determination that coming down to England would kickstart my career and it has done.”