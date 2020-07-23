Former Aberdeen and Dundee United player Mark Perry delighted by return of New Firm derby

As someone who starred for both sides, Mark Perry is relishing the return of the New Firm derby.

After four years away, Dundee United are back in the top flight and can resume their rivalry with Aberdeen.

The first Premiership clash between the sides since March 2016 is pencilled in for October 17.

Perry was with the Tangerines from 1988-1998 before making the move to join the Dons and spent two-and-a-half years playing for his boyhood club.

The former defender believes the return of this heavyweight tussle is good news for the two clubs and Scotland’s top flight.

The 49-year-old said: “It was a fixture that was always great to play in as a player.

“When I was at United, coming up to the Pittodrie as the opposing team it was always tough, but great games to be involved in.

“There were quite a few memorable games when I played 3-3 draws and 4-0 and 5-0 wins.

“There’s a 5-0 win at Tannadice that sticks out which was one of my favourite games and that was for United against Aberdeen.

“I’m an Aberdeen supporter and I have been from a young age, so when I was at United it was good to come up and play at Pittodrie in those New Firm games.

“It’s great that these games are back, it’s a good fixture for both clubs and the Premiership in Scotland needs games like these.

“They’re good spectacles and that’s something Scottish football needs after how it’s been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

When he played in the fixture Perry tended to have more success with Dundee United than he did Aberdeen.

He played for the Tangerines as they thumped the Reds 4-0 in January 1997 and 5-0 in November of that year – although his last involvement in the fixture was a memorable 5-3 win for Aberdeen at Tannadice in September 2000.

However, as a lifelong Dons fan, was it strange playing against them and beating them?

Perry added: “It wasn’t strange. I’ve supported Aberdeen all my career, but at that time I was a United player, so it was just another game and coming to Pittodrie was just another away game.

“It was always special playing at Pittodrie because I had friends and family who were all Dons fans coming to the game, but you just treat it as another game.

“Then when I joined Aberdeen and we were playing United at Tannadice, I just had to treat that as another away game going back to my old club.

“I’ve got good memories of both clubs, in terms of the fixture I maybe had better luck with United.

“Playing for Aberdeen and scoring at Pittodrie was great, but maybe things didn’t quite go as I might have hoped.

“But when things are going well Aberdeen is a great club to play for and I was lucky to play for Aberdeen and Dundee United.”

Perry believes this season Aberdeen will start as favourites in the matches against their newly-promoted opponents.

United’s Premiership preparations were also disrupted by Robbie Neilson returning to manage Hearts, with Micky Mellon brought to Tannadice as his replacement.

Perry said: “Aberdeen have established themselves in the Premiership over recent years as a consistent side finishing second and third most seasons and will start favourites for the games.

“Dundee United are coming up and, although Robbie Neilson has left, I think he’s put a good team together and I’m sure the new manager Micky Mellon will do well.

“He seems to have a good reputation down in England and I’m sure he’ll be looking to bring in a few signings as well.

“Dundee United also have Lawrence Shankland, who is a very good goalscorer and I didn’t realise how good he was until I saw him more regularly for United and Scotland last season.”

Perry also recalled a memorable incident surrounding his eventual move to Aberdeen in the summer of 1998.

On the eve of a New Firm Scottish Cup tie in January of that year, Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan reported Perry was ready to turn down a new contract with United and join the Dons at the end of the season.

Furious Tannadice manager Tommy McLean subsequently banned Allan with the EE printing facemasks of the scribe, who retired in 2017, which the Red Army wore in the away end.

Perry said: “Charlie got himself in trouble with Tommy McLean and got himself banned from Tannadice for a while.

“But I think the fans more than made up for it by wearing Charlie Allan masks – it wasn’t a very good sight, but there you go!

“It was quite strange coming out that day and seeing a few thousand Charlies there.”