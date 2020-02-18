Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: Forget defeat to Celtic – it’s vital we take care of Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup replay

Dons boss Derek McInnes has warned there is no time to dwell on Celtic.

Aberdeen pushed the league leaders hard at Pittodrie only to concede a late goal to lose 2-1.

With a Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Kilmarnock tomorrow, McInnes insists there can be no hangover from the Celtic defeat.

Especially as Kilmarnock will be buoyant after shocking Celtic’s title challengers Rangers 2-1 last week.

Aberdeen will face Killie without midfielder Funso Ojo who had 15 stitches on a knee gash suffered against the Hoops.

McInnes said: “We don’t have time to dwell on the disappointment.

“The cup tie is such an important game for the club we have to dust ourselves down.

“Kilmarnock are a good team who are difficult to beat at home, but we will set about the task of trying to beat them.

“With the winner of this tie set to play either Motherwell or St Mirren, it is a great opportunity for us to try to get to a semi-final.

“If we produce what we are capable of we will give ourselves every chance, albeit against a difficult opponent.

“Kilmarnock will be buoyant after their result (2-1 defeat of Rangers) in midweek.

“However, if you want to win a cup and get to a cup final you have to beat good teams.

“That is what we have to do against Kilmarnock.”

McInnes’ targets for the remainder of the season are clear – to qualify for Europe via a third-placed finish and have a successful Scottish Cup run.

He remains confident Aberdeen can meet those demands if they recreate the same levels that challenged Celtic.

Despite ultimately losing to the defending Premiership champions, the performance offered additional proof Aberdeen are emerging from a recent malaise.

The Dons had suffered five games without scoring before beating Hamilton 3-1 prior to facing the league leaders.

McInnes said: “We are going the right way. If we continue to play in that vein of form and with that mindset we will be fine

“We just need to make sure we do everything we did against Celtic.

“Everything I wanted from my team was there against Celtic – other than going ahead.

“There were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

“If they keep giving me that every week we will be fine and meet our demands.

“I was really pleased with how they approached the game.”

Following the barren run of five games without a goal, Aberdeen have now netted four in the last two games.

McInnes said: “A lot of our performances have been full of industry like the one against Celtic. We just lacked a cutting edge at home.

“When we played at Ibrox we got a 0-0 draw but showed a real attacking threat because they came on to us.

“At Hamilton they came on to us and we scored three goals but could have scored more.

“Celtic came on to us and we could have got another goal.

“There was always plenty of quality and determination from my players.”

In an attempt to end the scoring drought, McInnes dropped leading scorer Sam Cosgrove in favour of Curtis Main for the trip to Hamilton.

Main netted the opener and retained his starting slot against Celtic ahead of 21-goal hitman Cosgrove.

Although he did not net against Celtic at the weekend, Main delivered a strong performance and argument to retain his starting slot for the Scottish Cup tie.

McInnes said: “Curtis Main led the line brilliantly throughout against Celtic.

“He was ably assisted by Lewis Ferguson, Matty Kennedy, Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan in and around him and also running off him.

“They were all full of belief and energy.

“We got into good areas and exploited space.

“When the game was in the balance I thought we looked the most likely to get the second goal, but unfortunately we didn’t.”