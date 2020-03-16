What are the options facing SFA and SPFL if season is declared over amid Scottish football’s coronavirus suspension?

A number of options are being considered within Scottish football to try to complete the season.

The SFA and SPFL announced on Friday that football was suspended indefinitely to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

That has left the current campaign in the balance.

Clubs are keen for this term to be played to a finish, even if it ends up going on for longer than previous seasons.

However, there are concerns that the game could be in lockdown until the start of next season.

If that is the case how the leagues would be made up next term is up for debate.

A proposal being considered is that there would be no relegation from any of Scotland’s top four divisions, while the top two in the Championship, League One and League Two would be promoted with Highland League leaders Brora Rangers and Lowland League table toppers Kelty Hearts added to League Two.

If this season doesn’t restart those behind this proposal believe this is the fairest way to form next season’s leagues because no team will have been relegated.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack discovers Scottish football has been suspended while being interviewed for our Northern Goal podcast:

The stumbling block with this proposal is that it would lead to the creation of a 14-team Premiership, which could pose a fixture headache for next term.

If football is allowed to restart in the coming weeks then it is highly likely there will be a later finish to the season.

This means end-of- season play-offs may be scrapped, with the bottom two clubs in each league being automatically relegated and two sides being automatically promoted.

If the current standings didn’t change it would mean both Dundee United and Inverness Caley Thistle being promoted to the Premiership with Hearts and Hamilton relegated.