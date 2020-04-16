Football on the backburner for time-being for Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch

AS MUCH as Dylan McGeouch would like to play out this season, it is a secondary thought for now for the Aberdeen midfielder.

With the country in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic the Dons ace has put thoughts of football restarting to one side.

McGeouch’s greatest concern at this time is the safety of everyone across the country.

Prior to last month’s shutdown the Reds had reached a Scottish Cup semi-final where they were due to face Celtic.

Derek McInnes’ men were also just a point behind Motherwell in the battle to finish third in the Premiership.

McGeouch would like to try to finish the campaign, but says right now it’s all about staying safe.

The 27-year-old said: “There are a lot of questions and I think we’re keen to finish the league and Scottish Cup. Obviously we want to make sure we’re safe first and that there’s no risk taking.

“Once we’re past that stage and the football is back on, that feels secondary now. It’s just about keeping people safe.”

Scottish football remains in stalemate with Dundee stalling an SPFL resolution to end the Championship, League One and League Two seasons while also giving the league body’s board the power to declare the Premiership campaign over.

Due to voting structure within each division the Dens Park club hold the vote which can determine whether the motion succeeds or fails.

But Dundee have dithered and other clubs are ready to continue their fight against the resolution, with the potential the row could rumble on for some time.

McGeouch believes Scottish football’s administrators have an unenviable task trying to come up with a solution.

The former Celtic, Hibs and Sunderland player added: “I’m just trying to keep myself fit and look after my family. As long as we are healthy, that’s the most important thing.

“In the back of your head, you are obviously thinking ‘When will the season start?’ or ‘Is it over?’

“But until we are at a stage when we can go out and socialise with people, the football is left to those running the game.

“It’s up to them to come to a decision. No matter what the outcome is, it’s not going to please everyone.

“But these are unprecedented times and it’s hard to know where things are going to go. We just need to keep fit, stay healthy and look after each other.

“Then we will see where football goes in the next few weeks and months. It’s definitely not what I expected. Obviously it’s come as a huge shock to everybody.

“Nobody could see it coming. It’s not good but we’re following the rules and hopefully we can keep ourselves safe, our families safe and in the next few weeks it blows over and we can get back to normality a bit.”

With people only allowed out of their homes for an hour a day for exercise, restrictions have presented a challenge for professional footballers.

But McGeouch says Aberdeen’s sports scientists have risen to the challenge of trying to keep players in good condition.

The January signing from Sunderland said: “To be fair, the sports scientists have been great.

“They’ve given us programmes to do in the morning to keep us ticking over fitness wise and they’re sending us yoga videos to do at home.

“They’re just trying to mix it up. We’ve got our own equipment, balls and stuff. It’s not great but it’s the best of a bad situation to keep us ticking over.”

For footballers, having to stay indoors most of the time, every day, has been something they have had to adapt to mentally.

“We need to try to keep ourselves fit,” McGeouch added. “Mentally as well we need to keep ourselves fit, not sit about the house and keep ourselves active.

“We’re used to that every day, really. To go to sitting about doing nothing, it’s hard.

“Hopefully with the right fitness and stuff, we’ll be in good shape when the football starts back up.”