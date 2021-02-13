Florian Kamberi’s Aberdeen debut against St Mirren in numbers

Aberdeen’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie today was a tough watch – but there was a positive.

The wind-affected display, which was the the fifth game in a row where the Dons have failed to score, saw the debut of Florian Kamberi.

A slow work permit process meant the Albanian forward’s first Reds appearance came close to two weeks after he was secured on loan from Swiss side St Gallen.