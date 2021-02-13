Florian Kamberi starts as Derek McInnes names Aberdeen team for Premiership meeting with St Mirren

Derek McInnes has named his side for today’s Premiership clash between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The Dons start the day five points behind third-placed Hibs with a game in hand.

The Hibees game against Ross County in Dingwall has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, so the Reds’ meeting with the Buddies has effectively become their extra game.

This makes it crucial Aberdeen take three points and cut the points gap to two ahead of their trip to play Celtic at Parkhead in midweek.

There has been pressure on McInnes, with a section of the Red Army calling for the boss to be replaced, and, on Monday, Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack had to come out and publicly back his manager, who has been at the Dons for close to eight years.

McInnes has thrown deadline day loan signing Florian Kamberi straight into the starting line-up for the Buddies match, after the Albanian finally received a work permit yesterday.

The former Hibs and Rangers attacker is one of three changes to the line-up from the 2-0 loss at Easter Road last weekend, with Niall McGinn and Dean Campbell also coming in from the start.

Dylan McGeouch and Ash Taylor drop to the bench, while Greg Leigh is expected to be out for the season with a hamstring tear suffered early in the defeat to Hibs.