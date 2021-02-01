Florian Kamberi close to Aberdeen loan switch – reports

Aberdeen are close to a loan deal for former Hibernian and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi, according to reports.

The Dons, who are also hopeful of securing a loan switch for Fraser Hornby before tonight’s deadline, have made a move for Kamberi to further strengthen their striking options.

Manager Derek McInnes was left only with Bruce Anderson as a recognised striker in the weekend’s goal-less draw with Livingston. Connor McLennan started up front, in the wake of Sam Cosgrove’s departure to Birmingham City and Curtis Main’s injury.

Kamberi is currently contracted to Swiss side St Gallen and is set to seal a move until the end of the season, according to the Daily Record.

The 25-year-old has made eight appearances this season without a goal. He scored once in nine games last season – against St Johnstone – in a loan spell with the Gers and previously scored 30 times in 84 games for Hibernian.