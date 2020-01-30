Flashback: Win at Ibrox soothed sting of Aberdeen’s Premier Division near miss

Aberdeen visit Ibrox this weekend in the Premiership.

It’s a stadium that for many years wasn’t a happy hunting ground for the Dons.

Before a victory in Govan in 2017, it had been 26 years since the Reds had triumphed at the venue.

On that occasion, in September 1991, Alex Smith and Jocky Scott’s side upset the Gers, who had agonisingly beaten Aberdeen to the Premier Division title just months earlier.

Despite missing Dutch attacker Hans Gillhaus and right-back Stephen Wright, the Dons started brightly and looked to get strikers Scott Booth and Eoin Jess involved as much as possible.

However, the clearest chance of the first period fell to Rangers striker Mark Hateley. But Reds goalie Theo Snelders made a fine block.

Early in the second period, Jess’ enterprising wing play down the right ended with Booth heading his cross narrowly past. And then Andy Goram had to be sharp to gather Jim Bett’s cut-back.

Referee Brian McGinlay turned down strong Aberdeen penalty claims after Scott Nisbet blocked a Theo Ten Caat shot with an arm.

But on 72 minutes, the Dons hit the front with Ten Caat crossing from the left and Jess finishing from 10 yards.

With four minutes left it got even better for Aberdeen.

Booth found sub Willem Van der Ark on the right side of the area and his cross was finished by Brian Grant.