Flashback: Cold snap of 1981/82 saw Ferguson’s Aberdeen take on Norwich and Benidorm in friendly tussles

Aberdeen head to Dubai this week for their warm weather training camp.

It’s the fourth year in a row they’ve made the trip, but friendlies and trips abroad in January are nothing new.

Whereas Aberdeen’s current time off was planned as part of the Premiership shutdown, in the 1981/82 season, a big freeze caused postponements and meant Aberdeen didn’t play a league game between December 5 and January 30 – although they did meet Motherwell in the third round of the Scottish Cup on January 23.

Having played away in Hamburg in Europe and then met Hearts in a friendly on December 30, Alex Ferguson’s Dons contested another two bounce games this week in the 1982 to keep themselves ticking over.

The first was against Norwich City at Carrow Road, as the below clipping from the Evening Express details.

4,000 turned out in freezing temperatures to watch the Wednesday night game, which came a couple of months after the Reds dumped Ipswich out of the UEFA Cup.

Dougie Bell scored in the first minute, before centre-back Alex McLeish and a Norwich own goal finished the game by half-time.

Gordon Strachan got the fourth, before a Canaries consolation was scored by Arne Erlandsen.

With the win secure, Fergie’s Reds returned to the north-east ahead of Hibernian’s scheduled Premier Division visit to Pittodrie. However, a snow-covered pitch put paid to prospects of the game going ahead.

Instead, the Dons headed for the sunny climes of Spain to meet second division Benidorm in a friendly.

Again, they eased to victory with goals from Bell and John Hewitt (two).