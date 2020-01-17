Flashback: All’s fair in Love and Yor as Aberdeen hand Dumbarton 1931 Scottish Cup lesson

Tomorrow Aberdeen begin their quest to secure the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 with a fourth-round clash against Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

A previous national trophy meeting between the sides took place today (January 17) in 1931 – and you can rest assured Derek McInnes would be happy with the scoreline this time around.

First division Aberdeen dispatched the division two visitors 6-1, despite a “spirited fight” from the Sons, who missed chances to take the lead.

As it was, the Dons netted after 22 minutes and never looked back, with Benny Yorston getting the first two goals and setting up Adam McLean’s third.

By the end of the season, Yorston would have 22 goals, with 45 the campaign before.

After the break, Andrew Love scored off the post, before Bob McDermid headed another and Love’s second rounded off the home scoring.

Shaw got Dumbarton’s consolation after McLean was forced of injured.