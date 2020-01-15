Flashback: Aberdeen’s trip to play Celtic spoiled by fog

26 years ago today there was a rare abandonment involving Aberdeen, with Celtic and the Reds taken off at Parkhead due to fog.

The league clash in Glasgow’s East End was poor fare, understandable given the conditions, and was waved off by referee Hugh Williamson after little more than an hour before a goal was scored.

In the opening period, the play was scrappy, and there was a blow for Willie Miller’s Dons when David Winnie had to go off injured.

The teams successfully fulfilled the fixture on January 19. The Wednesday night game was a far better occasion, with the sides drawing 2-2.

Aberdeen’s goals were scored by Brian Irvine and Eoin Jess.

It was a season where Miller’s eventual runners-up didn’t lose to Celtic on league business, recording three draws and one win against the team which went on to finish fourth.