Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Five of Considine’s most memorable Aberdeen moments as 500th appearance looms

by Ryan Cryle
20/11/2019, 4:44 pm Updated: 21/11/2019, 8:39 am
Andy Considine fires his Celtic Park winner.
If, as expected, Andy Considine plays at the back for Aberdeen on their Premiership visit to St Johnstone, he will reach 500 appearances for the Pittodrie club.

It’s been 15-and-a-half years since the Banchory stopper’s debut, aged 17, against Dundee in May 2004.

Surely set to be remembered as a bonafide club legend, Considine was given a testimonial against FC Twente of the Netherlands four years ago, however, there have been many memorable matches in his time with the Dons.

He sits sixth in the Reds’ all-time appearances list.

Here are five matches featuring Considine which stand out:

20/12/07: Aberdeen 4 Copenhagen 0

This famous Pittodrie night under boss Jimmy Calderwood which saw Aberdeen seal a place in the last-32 of the UEFA Cup was Considine’s third start of the group campaign. On what was a good night for every Don as they got a win to secure progression and a high-profile clash with Bayern Munich, Considine was in a defence which kept a clean sheet when it mattered.

Aberdeen players go wild after Mikael Antonsson’s own goal puts them 3-0 ahead against Copenhagen.
12/04/08: Aberdeen 3 Queen of the South 4

In what was a truly dismal day for the club in a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden against First Division opponents, Considine probably just received pass marks as he twice drew the Dons level at 1-1 and 3-3.

Andrew Considine, right, nods home his second and Aberdeen’s third against Queen of the South.
03/10/13: Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 2

An 84th-minute opener at Fir Park in a team performance which sealed a League Cup semi-final is hugely significant, when you consider the Dons – down to 10 men against the Steelmen – went on to lift the trophy in March. Considine had only been sent on after Joe Shaughnessy was dismissed early on, with his goal a towering back-post header.

Considine (third from right) heads the ball home and give Aberdeen the lead late in the League Cup quarter-final against Motherwell.
Considine, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring late in the match to give Aberdeen the lead.
31/03/17: Dundee 0 Aberdeen 7

Considine’s first career hat-trick came at Dens Park, when he scored goals in 17th, 39th and 83rd minute. The defender said the game had been a “fantastic early birthday present” ahead of his 30th the next day and was “another thing ticked off the list” in his career.

Considine scores the seventh goal against Dundee and completes his hat-trick.

13/05/18: Celtic 0 Aberdeen 1

It was Considine who sealed (finally) Aberdeen’s first league win at Celtic Park for 14 years on the last day of the 2017/18 season. The stalwart lashed left-footed past home keeper Scott Bain after a Kenny McLean pass, with the win also meaning Derek McInnes’ finished Premiership runners-up.

What are your favourite Andy Considine moments?

