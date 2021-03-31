Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen signs new one-year deal at Aberdeen

Finn Miko Virtanen has been handed a new one-year deal with Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old midfielder was set to be out of contract in the summer, but new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has moved to tie down the highly-rated prospect, who has had two loan spells with Championship Arbroath and won the Red Lichties young player of the season award for 2019/20.

Virtanen made his Dons debut earlier this season, coming on late in a 2-0 Pittodrie win over Motherwell in the Premiership.

Glass told the club website: “Following successful loan spells at Arbroath, I am delighted Miko has opted to commit to another year at the Club.

“I look forward to working with Miko as he continues his development in a positive and progressive manner.”