Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen signs new one-year deal at Aberdeen

Finn Miko Virtanen has been handed a new one-year deal with Aberdeen.
The 22-year-old midfielder was set to be out of contract in the summer, but new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has moved to tie down the highly-rated prospect, who has had two loan spells with Championship Arbroath and won the Red Lichties young player of the season award for 2019/20.
Virtanen made his Dons debut earlier this season, coming on late in a 2-0 Pittodrie win over Motherwell in the Premiership.
“I look forward to working with Miko as he continues his development in a positive and progressive manner.”
🇫🇮 Our Finnish midfielder @miko99virtanen has signed a one year contract extension with the club.#StandFree
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 31, 2021
