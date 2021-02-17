Film festival offering public chance to attend premiere of new documentary on legendary Aberdeen boss Sir Alex Ferguson

The organisers of Glasgow Film Festival have announced a special free screening of a new documentary on legendary Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The film, titled Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, has been directed by his son, Jason, and will have its world premiere on March 6.

The documentary is described as “a remarkably intimate and moving story about one of the greatest football managers of all time” and was filmed during Fergie’s recovery from a traumatic brain haemorrhage.

Sir Alex was Pittodrie manager between 1978 and 1986. He led the Dons to every major domestic honour, including three league titles and four Scottish Cups, as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

A blurb on the film continues: “Acutely aware that his memory might desert him, Sir Alex Ferguson recounts the most important stories of his life, both in and out of football, to his son Jason.

“Featuring exclusive and previously unseen archive footage, this is a film about the bond between a man and his family; an exploration of leadership and mental toughness and a celebration of one of football’s greatest careers.”

Tickets for the premiere screening are free and strictly limited. They are available on a first come, first served basis from noon on Thurday (February 18) at glasgowfilm.org/festival

Sir Alex and Jason Ferguson will take part in an exclusive digital Q&A for the festival, available to all ticket holders.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In is coming to cinemas from May 27 and available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland from May 29.