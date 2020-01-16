Alex McLeish on tension of spot-kick in Aberdeen’s last Scottish Cup win

Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish remembers the unbearable tension of the club’s last Scottish Cup win.

A member of the Dons golden generation, McLeish skippered the team in the 1990 final due to long-time centre-back partner Willie Miller’s career-ending knee injury.

The clash with Celtic finished goalless after extra-time and went to penalties.

Big Eck stepped up for Aberdeen’s first sudden-death spot-kick after Dariusz Wdowczyk had missed for the Hoops and then Brian Grant for the Reds.

He remembers this Hampden moment – one of many as a player and manager – vividly.

McLeish said: “God, aye. (I can recall) the penalty, the penalty I had to take.

“It wasn’t the winning penalty, but it was a pretty important one. It was number six.

“Celtic had taken five, we had taken five and one player from each team had missed.

“I remember (co-manager) Jocky Scott saying ‘who’s taking the next one?’ and I said ‘I’ll take it’.

“He asked ‘are you confident you’re going to score?’ and I said ‘not really, but I don’t see anyone else volunteering’.

“So I took the long walk up, decided to stick to my favourite position, hitting to the goalkeeper’s left as hard and accurate as I could. If I did that I knew he wouldn’t save it.

“I scored. But I didn’t jump up and celebrate. I walked back thinking ‘thank … goodness’.”

Aberdeen scored three more penalties after McLeish’s before the Celts’ Northern Irish defender Anton Rogan had his spot-kick saved by Theo Snelders.

Brian Irvine then stepped up to score and secure the Dons’ seventh Scottish Cup.

McLeish added: “By the time we got to 9-8 and Brian won it, the goalies were diving the wrong way and people were mis-kicking it and it was going in.

“We thought it was never going to end.

“Then Theo Snelders, as he said at his hall of fame induction, said he knew it was coming close to him taking one, so knew he had to save one – that was Anton Rogan.

“It was a great, great save. Theo timed it really well.”

When McLeish played for Aberdeen, silverware was the norm. However, it’s been almost 30 years since the national trophy last came back to the north-east.

With Derek McInnes’ team getting their cup campaign under way against Dumbarton on Saturday, McLeish thinks they can use the iconoclastic, Glasgow-conquering memory of Alex Ferguson’s 1980s Reds to end the drought.

He said: “It should never be forgotten. It’s a brilliant era in Scottish football’s history.

“It’s the best ever in Aberdeen’s history. We should embrace that.

“I’ve heard people say before we should get rid of it and let the current team flourish, but you have to embrace that – there has to be inspiration for the current generation.”

Since the League Cup win in 2014, McInnes’ team have tended to come up against a ruthless Celtic side at the business end of cup competitions, losing three finals to the Hoops – one of which was the 2017 Scottish Cup showpiece.

Two-time national team boss McLeish accepts Scottish football’s financial imbalances have made taking on Celtic, and a rejuvenated Rangers, a “different ball game”.

He said: “It’s hard (to win trophies). We haven’t had the level of player compared to those days.

“It’s a different ball game now in terms of the money. Back then it was more of a level playing field.

“We also had a marvellous bunch of guys, players Alex Ferguson pieced together and the jigsaw came to big success.”