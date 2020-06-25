Lewis Ferguson determined to push Aberdeen up Premiership table next term

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists Aberdeen should be finishing higher than fourth in the Premiership.

And next season he is determined to break a run of two successive fourth-placed finishes by finishing higher up the table.

Prior to the back-to-back fourth spots, Derek McInnes’ side had racked up four successive Premiership runners-up finishes behind champions Celtic.

Now that August 1 has been set for the start of the 2020-21 league campaign following the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ferguson aims to make an impact in the Premiership.

The 20-year-old said: “We should, as a club, with the talent we have in the squad, be finishing in the top three.

“To finish fourth twice in the last two seasons is disappointing.

“We did get the aim of Europe, but we want to finish higher than fourth place.”

Scottish football shut down on March 13 at all levels due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the day football froze, the Dons were set to face third-placed Motherwell away in a Friday night game. Victory would have leap-frogged the Reds into third.

The SPFL board decided to end the Premiership last month, with Aberdeen confirmed fourth.

Ferguson, who received the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award, is confident Aberdeen would have finished third if the season had not been derailed by the pandemic.

Ferguson said: “In my first season we were quite unlucky and it went to the last game and we finished fourth.

“I was quite confident that last season we would go on and get third spot, even though Motherwell had a great season. We still had to play them a couple of times and I think we would have had just that bit more.

“I felt we were coming into form and that would certainly have helped us.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has bolstered his squad by securing Republic of Ireland international winger Jonny Hayes on a two-year contract.

Hayes was a free agent having left Celtic earlier this summer.The move was only made possible because Hayes, who played for the Dons between 2012-17, was willing to defer his salary for a year.

The Dons have the vast majority of their squad tied on to deals for next season and, unlike most Premiership clubs, will not have to rebuild in a transfer window likely to be uncertain and chaotic due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Ferguson is determined to make next season count by bringing silverware back to Pittodrie for the first time since the League Cup in March 2014.

He said: “Next season we want to get European football again, have a run in both cups and try to get some silverware.”

Aberdeen are now into week two of socially-distanced pre- season training, having returned to the club’s £13m Cormack Park training facility last Monday. That ended three months of the players training alone at home during lockdown.

Ferguson said: “We were used to doing everything together, so it was tough.

“When we were training before this I would travel in with a few of the boys and we would have breakfast together, go to the gym together, train together and then have lunch together.

“So it was a bit strange just being on your own training.

“However, I kept myself in a routine where I had been training every day, because it is so important to keep yourself fit.

“Fitness is one of the biggest things in football and all of the boys had been keeping themselves fit.

“We were all relieved to be back and have a bit of football training.”

Players are training in small s groups and have to undergo Covid-19 tests twice weekly and daily temperature checks.

Ferguson said: “I couldn’t wait to get back kicking a ball again.

“It was probably the longest I’ve been without playing games or training with a squad.

“It was difficult and I just wanted to get back to see the boys, get back training and get that bit of normality back.”