Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson targets silverware success as he’s named Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson today insisted his only focus is securing success next season with Aberdeen.

Premiership rivals Rangers have been linked with a potential summer swoop for the 20-year-old.

Championship side Brentford have also had Ferguson scouted and he is on their wish-list.

And Ferguson’s status as one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football ramped up further when scooping the Double Tree By Hilton Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

Scotland Under-21 international Ferguson is the first Aberdeen player to win the award.

Contracted to the Dons until summer 2024, Ferguson shrugged off the exit rumours, insisting all his energy is on helping the Dons to trophy glory.

On the transfer speculation, he said: “I’ve just seen it the same way as everybody else.

“I’m not really aware of anything like that.

“I don’t read too much into that.

“I’ve obviously been shown it on social media and stuff, but I just take it in my stride.

“I’m just focused on getting back training for Aberdeen.

“That stuff doesn’t knock me off my stride. That’s it done. It’s out my mind.”

Brentford have been scouting the Dons midfielder since the 2018-19 season.

They ramped up their interest in the recently-curtailed 2019-20 campaign and it is understood he is high on their wish-list.

“When you see stuff like that (linked to Brentford) you’re obviously doing something right to have clubs looking at you,” said Ferguson.

“But my full focus is on getting back to training with Aberdeen and playing next season.

“The past couple of seasons at Aberdeen I’ve wanted to achieve things and get trophies.

“Nothing’s changed. In the upcoming season the aim is to try to get silverware.

“That’s my main aim.

“Everyone in their football career wants to win trophies and it’s no different for me.”

Ferguson may be the focus of interest from clubs this summer, but he is confident he is already at a club that matches his own boundless ambition.

He said: “I think the club do match my ambitions because I want to win trophies.

“The full squad, chairman and the manager, we are all striving to win trophies and that is my aim as well.

“I think everyone has seen the new training facility.

“It is top class and everybody is going in the right direction.

“We have a chairman (Dave Cormack) who loves the club and knows what he is doing and we also have a top training facility, so we know we are heading the right way.”

Aberdeen had reached the Scottish Cup semi-final and were set to face Celtic at Hampden in April until football was shut-down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SFA are committed to completing the 2019-20 Scottish Cup in the new season.

Ferguson added: “We’ve got the Scottish Cup to look forward to but the goal of winning trophies hasn’t changed over the last couple of years.”

Ferguson comes from a Scottish footballing dynasty with father Derek a two-time league title and three-time League Cup winner with Rangers. Uncle Barry won five league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups, also with the Ibrox club.

Ferguson wants to be the next in the family to secure winner’s medals – but with Aberdeen.

He said: “When you see the medals, it makes you that wee bit more determined to go and do it yourself and experience that feeling of winning something. It’s something I want to experience.

“I’m pretty sure it’s something the rest of the boys in the squad want to experience as well.”

In the two seasons at Pittodrie Ferguson has been an integral part of manager Derek McInnes’ team.

When Ferguson is fit and available, he has started every game.

He insists he feels no pressure with the Ferguson name.

He said: “It is my own career.

“I wouldn’t say it doesn’t have anything to do with my family because they are there to help me.

“But it is my own career and it is myself who is making the decisions. I don’t feel any added pressure, although I can see why people maybe think that.

“I put pressure on myself to go and achieve things and the pressure is coming from me to go and perform.”