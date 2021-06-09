Fans react as Aberdeen unveil new home kit for next season

Aberdeen supporters have been given their first glimpse of how new player-coach Scott Brown will look in the red of the Dons after he helped launch the club’s new home kit.

Football fans have grown used to seeing Brown in green and white hoops, but the former Celtic captain, who will join his new team-mates for pre-season training later this month, has been eager to show off his new colours after joining several of his new team-mates for the unveiling of his new club’s home strip for next season.

Aberdeen fans have been quick to give their views on the new kit with opinion on the navy trim receiving a lot of attention along with the unusual sight of Brown in red.

Not sure about that home strip. Will wait to see what the away one is like before deciding. Seeing Brown in a red strip is weird 😂😂 — Michael (@Mike34775) June 9, 2021

Navy stripes look out of place — Emu (@Emu_1903) June 9, 2021

This gets the thumbs up 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Wha13xiiok — Gary Wood (@gdwood01) June 9, 2021

The new adidas home kit, introduced by Brown on his first official day as an Aberdeen player, is available to pre-order online now from the club website.

Fans can also pre-order the goalkeeper kit with deliveries due to commence on Monday, July 5.