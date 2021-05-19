Fans’ disappointment as Aberdeen’s Andy Considine left out of Scotland squad for Euros

It has been an exciting day for Scotland after Steve Clarke announced his national team squad for the Euros – but there was also disappointment from some fans Aberdeen veteran Andy Considine was not included in the 26-man party.

It had been hoped 34-year-old Considine, having earned a belated trio of caps under Clarke last year, would keep his place in the Dark Blues ranks for the nation’s first major tournament since 1998.

The Banchory man – already wildly popular with Dons fans – earned hero status after the Scots’ play-off final win over Serbia in Belgrade which secured qualification.

During the celebrations, the players were pictured singing “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, the 1970s Baccara disco hit – a song Considine famously made a hilarious music video for on his stag do.

However, Clarke opted for the likes of Norwich’s Grant Hanley and Leeds’ Liam Cooper over Considine, who has spoken frequently of his pride at finally representing his country last year.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news, with Paul Reaper saying he was “gutted” for the Reds defender.

Gutted for Andy Considine but I had a feeling he would be left out. — Paul Reaper (@Reaps11) May 19, 2021

Many thought, although he didn’t play in Scotland’s historic win over Serbia, Considine’s part in November’s camp should’ve been recognised with a Euros place:

Happy with that Scotland squad overall! Gutted for Andy Considine not to make it given how colossal he was last November. Gutted as well for Ryan Gauld who's been passed over for lesser players. But delighted with some of the additions. Davie Turnbull makes the cut 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Marc McArdle (@marcmcardle1) May 19, 2021

No reward for Andy Considine for part played getting us there but a lad who was suspended for breaching Covid regulations is included nae too sure I agree with that 😳 https://t.co/LTt6JZqZ2j — Charlie Allan (@piemancharlie) May 19, 2021

Some, meanwhile, were just angry at Clarke’s decision:

Andy Considine not going to the Euros has ruined my year. 🤬 — Willie Cochrane (@wilmot76) May 19, 2021

One account popular with Dons fans made their feelings about the inclusion of Hanley and Jack Hendry over Considine clear by sharing a popular Scottish meme, implying Clarke’s decision was akin to an “international war crime”:

Considine left out for Hendry and Hanley https://t.co/T3umOyalv0 pic.twitter.com/ripHZljdEp — chidi (@FreeNwakali) May 19, 2021

Martin Ingram’s tweet reflected the view of a lot of Scotland fans on social media, who called for Considine – who is after all the source of what is likely to be the Tartan Army’s song of the summer – to be included in the Dark Blues party in some way…