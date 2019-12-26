Fall-out over Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove’s red card continues as chief Cormack and Celtic boss Lennon exchange barbs

The aftermath over Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove’s red card in the 2-1 loss at Celtic Park has continued, with Dons chairman Dave Cormack and Hoops boss Neil Lennon both hitting out in the last 24 hours.

Cosgrove’s red for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer was upheld by the Scottish FA on Christmas Eve and Cormack tweeted asking for “fairness and consistency” from his Atlanta base yesterday.

In the post, the newly-appointed club chief pointed to Ajer’s quick recovery from the tackle, as well as a separate incident between Lewis Ferguson and Celts’ striker Leigh Griffiths.

Law = fairness & consistency. Sam will take his ban but the compliance officer has a duty to review Ajer feigning injury with his triple salvo and miraculous recovery after Sam gets the red. Griffiths lunges into Ferguson’s knee with both feet in the air. Fairness for ALL please! pic.twitter.com/ze0LimAdrm — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) December 26, 2019

In response to Cormack’s post, Lennon told Sportsound: “It’s absolutely embarrassing, I’m not having that at all. Kris is a victim in this and was on the end of a very heavy challenge.

“There was no feigning injury, no play-acting. Kris is a model professional and I’m not having the Aberdeen chairman talking about my players like that. First of all, it’s not true, it’s a lie. Secondly, these things should be kept in-house.

“It’s very naive from Mr Cormack. The comments are absolutely disgraceful.”