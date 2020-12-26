Expectation of winning every game is relished by Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor

Defender Ash Taylor accepts the expectation at Aberdeen is to win every week – and relishes that challenge.

The Dons are pushing defending champions Celtic and Hibernian hard in the Premiership table.

And Taylor insists there can be no let-up in a busy festive fixture list.

Aberdeen host St Johnstone at Pittodrie today.

So driven are the Reds to deliver three points, they put their festive celebrations on hold to train on Christmas Day.

Taylor said: “The expectation at this club is to win every week, and we put that pressure on ourselves.

“It’s a lot closer near the top of the league this season, which is pleasing, apart from Rangers who have got away a bit.

“However, we can only control what we do.

“We had a few away games that maybe didn’t go as we wanted but we are in a good position now.

“It’s important that we come out of December strongly and keep the momentum going so we can go into the new year and kick on.”

Taylor, 30, will go up against former Aberdeen team-mate Stevie May today.

Striker May failed to make the expected impact at Pittodrie and netted only eight goals in his two seasons with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen opted to release May – who still had two years left on his Pittodrie contract – in August 2019.

May subsequently signed a two-year deal with St Johnstone, the club where he made an impact earlier in his career to earn a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

May has been in hot form this season and has already hit double figures in goals.

Taylor said: “St Johnstone have been doing really well lately and obviously they got Stevie May, who we know is a really good player.

“I played against him in training and saw close-up what he’s all about and it’s good to see him doing well again.

“He had a bit of a slow start when he went back to St Johnstone, but he and the team are putting performances together again.

“I’m certainly not surprised that he is back scoring as he is a very talented player who is very quick and likes to play on the shoulder.

“He is a real threat, as he has been throughout his career, and he is certainly showing that now.

“Injuries can put a stop to your form and trying to end that can be difficult, but he is doing that now and is looking to kick-on again.”

Aberdeen have had a nomadic few months with the majority of their matches away from home.

Since early November, they have played away at St Mirren twice, Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Rangers.

They also lost 2-0 to Celtic in the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-final at Hamdpen.

Today will be only the Reds’ third home game in two months, and Taylor aims to make it count.

He said: “We are at home, and playing on our own pitch will be good after a number of away games and travelling up and down the country.”

There was no respite for the Dons as boss Derek McInnes put them through their paces in a Christmas Day training session.

That is no hardship for Taylor, who insists training on Christmas is part and parcel of being a professional footballer in a congested fixture list.

Even if there were no games, he would not have been able to travel back to England for Christmas with the rest of his family due to the lockdown restrictions.

Taylor said: “We were in on Christmas Day, but that’s not something unusual as this is always a busy time when you are a footballer.

“The family is used to that as we have a job to do, and that is to train and make sure we are ready to play all these games.

“I wouldn’t be able to get back home to the Wirral anyway, so it’s not something that’s strange at this time of the year.

“It’s always nice to see the family after training on Christmas Day, but it is being fully focused on the football that matters.”