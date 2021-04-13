Expect free flowing, attacking action and goals from new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, insists captain Joe Lewis

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis insists new manager Stephen Glass aims to deliver free flowing, attacking action – and goals.

Glass formally takes charge of the Dons today having been in quarantine for 10 days due to Covid-19 travel regulations after flying in from the United States.

Skipper Lewis has already had a number of telephone discussions with the former Atlanta United 2 boss and insists the 44-year-old’s philosophy will be to attack, entertain and win.

Lewis has challenged the Reds to start Glass’ Pittodrie career with a bang by chasing down HIbs in the hunt for a third placed finish and by pushing for Scottish Cup glory.

Glass and assistant Allan Russell will lead the Dons for the first time in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Livingston at Pittodrie (5.30pm).

Lewis said: “I have a couple of chats with him and he is looking forward to the challenge and coming in.

“He wants us to buy into the club philosophy of attacking football and bringing through the young players.

“To play free-flowing and score goals.

“We have been struggling with goals so far so he will certainly look to add to that.

“He has not gone into too much detail yet but I am looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

A new Aberdeen regime began today as Glass and Russell, who will also continue his role as England squad striker coach, were set to meet the squad at the club’s £14m Cormack Park training facility.

Glass had watched recent games under interim manager Paul Sheerin remotely and was also sent footage of training sessions last week.

Following his appointment Glass opted to give Sheerin autonomy in team selection and tactics for the games against St Johnstone and Dumbarton as he watched from afar.

Now Glass will begin to imprint his own vision which Lewis is confident the squad will quickly embrace.

Lewis said: “We have a receptive group and you can see that with the change Paul Sheerin brought and his style of play the lads bought into it.

“I think they will buy into whatever Stephen Glass is looking to implement.

“I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Glass will take over a team buoyed by back to back victories over St Johnstone in the Premiership and Dumbarton (1-0) in the Scottish Cup third round.

Lewis produced a superb save in the final minute in Perth to salvage a win that slashed the gap on third placed Hibs to just four points.

It was the 33-year-old’s 20th clean sheet in all competitions this season.

Lewis tops the Premiership clean sheet table this season with 17 league shut-outs, ahead of Rangers’ Allan McGregor on 16.

With just four Premiership games remaining this season Lewis believes Hibs can still be over-taken in the race to finish third.

© SNS Group

He said: “It (St Johnstone) was a huge win for so many reasons.

“We are still fighting for that third place and we will try to put as much pressure on Hibs as we can.

“I know it is a big ask to get third place but we still believe that is there for us.

“We know we need to step it up a gear and play better and continue to improve.

“There is loads still to play as we have the Scottish Cup as well.

“Livingston took a sore one (6-0 loss to Celtic) so they will be looking to bounce back.

“We know what they are capable of.

“There is still a lot of excitement and the win at St Johnstone will go a long way to kicking on our season for the last bit.”

Thank you, @Glassy_11! Best of luck on your next adventure with @AberdeenFC 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/E7DuQkk7xd — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) March 23, 2021

That victory at St Johnstone was the first away league win since December.

It was only the third league win in 15 Premiership matches in 2021.

Interim boss Sheerin gave youth an opportunity to shine whilst in charge and handed debut first team starts to full-backs Jack MacKenzie, 21, and Calvin Ramsay. 17.

Attacker Ethan Ross, 19, also started in the 1-0 defeat of Dumbarton.

In the latter stages of the win at St Johnstone there were six Pittodrie Youth Academy graduates on the pitch – MacKenzie, Ramsay, Ross, Dean Campbell, 20, Connor McLennan, 21, and veteran Andy Considine.

© SNS Group

With the development of youth through the club’s ranks into the first team one of Glass’ fundamental philosophies Lewis believes the future looks bright.

He said: “It is difficult for a young player to come into any team.

“But when you come into a team that has been struggling recently and hasn’t been scoring goals it is even more difficult.

“We knew they have the ability and hopefully that win will give them that a lot of confidence as well.

“If you look at Dean (Campbell) and Connor (McLennan) especially you forget how young they are as they have been around for quite a long while.

“Jack Mackenzie has been fantastic.

“For them to take on board everything that has been asked and to play a way, on a terrible pitch, that Paul, Barry (Robson) and Simmy (Neil Simpson) have asked is great.

© SNS Group

“We played out from the back, took the risks and tried to draw St Johnstone onto us a little bit to then get past their press and eliminate some of their players.

“To do that shows a lot of character from those young boys going forward and that is fantastic.

“Massive credit to Dean and Jack who played the whole game.

“And the lads who came on who did what they are were asked.

“Paul asked us to play out and for them to have the bravery to do that is fantastic and really bodes well for the club going forward.”