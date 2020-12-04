EXCLUSIVE: Scott Wright tells Aberdeen and agent to thrash out new deal as he focuses on return from hernia operation

Attacker Scott Wright is ready to leave contract talks to his agent and Aberdeen as he concentrates on recovering from surgery.

The 23-year-old hopes a deal can be thrashed out to extend his stay at Pittodrie, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

For now, Wright’s main focus is battling back from a double hernia which has derailed the momentum of his impressive start to the season.

Aberdeen attacker Wright will today fly down to Manchester before undergoing surgery tomorrow morning.

He is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Wright said: “Talks are going fine. I am in no rush. I have been leaving it to my agent and the club and it was just a case of me focusing on my football.

“Now I just have to focus on my rehab and get the operation done. I will throw everything into the rehab and hope to get back as soon as possible.”

Aberdeen recently announced an operating loss of £2.92 million for the year ended June 30 2020.

With turnover expected to drop from £14.35m to £10m due to the pandemic, the Dons are projecting an operating loss of £5 million next year.

Despite the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Aberdeen are keen to get Wright tied up on a new contract.

Asked if he fears the projected losses due to Covid could potentially impact on a new deal, Wright replied: “No. Not at all.”

A product of the Pittodrie youth system, Wright had been in impressive form until suffering the injury setback.

He said: “It is always important for a club like Aberdeen to bring through youth players.

“You speak to everyone here and they see it as a proud achievement that we have produced so many players.

“My aim was always to come in and play in Aberdeen’s first team. I have done that and now I want to nail my spot in the starting XI and make sure the manager picks me most weeks.

“When I first got the injury, we knew there was a bit of a problem. We got the first scan which never really gave us a definitive answer. I wasn’t getting any better so I went to see the specialist who knows his stuff and he called it quite quick.

“I am glad it was straightforward, that he knew what was wrong with me.

“It is keyhole surgery and a couple of the boys in the team have had similar surgeries.

“I don’t think it will be too intrusive, so hopefully the rehab won’t be too long and I won’t have any battle scars.

“I am not sure when I will be back, although the surgeon said it could be anything from four to six weeks.

“It is a case of how your body reacts to the surgery and how long it takes to get over that first general pain.

“I have great people at home and it is a fantastic place to come into work.

“The physio department here is absolutely fantastic so I am know I am in good hands.”

It is the second injury blow for Aberdeen attacker Wright as he was ruled out for six months last season having undergone surgery on a cruciate ligament injury suffered during a training session last September.

The initial prognosis was that the entire 2019-20 season would be wiped out, but against the odds he battled back and was set for an early return in March. Unfortunately the pandemic shut the season down just days before his comeback.

His long-awaited return came this season and he made up for lost time by being one of the Dons’ standout stars.

He said: “This injury is frustrating but you just have to take the rough with the smooth.

“I was really happy with how the season was going, although I still felt I could have improved by adding more goals to my game.

“I was happy I was getting in the positions, although disappointed I was missing some chances.

“I thought I had turned a corner after the Hibs (2-0 win) game by getting a goal.

“Sometimes all it takes is to get one goal and then they all come.

“After the surgery I will focus on my rehab in order to get back quickly.”

Scott Wright wants Aberdeen to brighten up Red Army’s Christmas

Scott Wright hopes Aberdeen can bring some festive cheer to fans left vulnerable and isolated in the pandemic.

Alongside partner charity Aberdeen FC Community Trust, the Dons aim to make more than 5,000 welfare phone calls to supporters.

After a year hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the Dons realise the run-up to Christmas will be particularly tough for many.

Which is why they will be checking in with thousands in a bid to bring some festive cheer.

The Calling Home for Christmas campaign will see supporters and AFC Community Trust participants who may be at particular risk of social isolation contacted during the festive season.

Club and AFC Community Trust staff and volunteers, along with players and former players, kicked off the campaign this Monday to lift spirits, especially among those who have been shielding or experiencing mental health issues.

Supporters will also be given the opportunity to nominate fellow fans to get a call from a member of the calls team.

Wright said: “It has been a difficult year for many.

“Now that Christmas is coming it is important the club keep in touch with fans, particularly the vulnerable ones.”

The Pittodrie forward added: “It is just trying to make sure everyone is involved and doesn’t feel alone at this time of the year.”

Wright was also this week involved in a zoom Q&A session for AberDNA members with club legend and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.

He said: “That was a great event with Simmy.

“There was a lot of fans involved and we answered their questions.”