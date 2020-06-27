EXCLUSIVE: Lee Miller says Aberdeen aren’t under pressure to sell stars like Sam Cosgrove these days

Former Don Lee Miller reckons Aberdeen are in a good position to hold onto star striker Sam Cosgrove.

The Englishman has been a revelation at Pittodrie after joining the Reds from Carlisle United in January 2018.

Cosgrove notched 23 goals last season and 21 in the 2018-19 campaign.

The 23-year-old’s form has attracted interest from sides in the English Championship.

However, ex-Aberdeen striker Miller, who was sold to Middlesbrough in February 2010 for £600,000 after three-and-a-half years at Pittodrie, believes the Reds won’t need to sell Cosgrove anytime soon.

During Miller’s time with Aberdeen, the club was millions of pounds in debt and, although the coronavirus pandemic has impacted on the club’s finances, the Dons have been debt free since 2014.

The 37-year-old said: “The club is definitely in a stronger position than when I was there.

“That means they can offer somebody like Sam Cosgrove more to stay and they could potentially hold out for a bigger fee, which is great for Aberdeen.

“It’s important for the club to able to keep Sam for as long as they can because he’s a very important player for them.

“They’re not in debt like they were in my time so the situation is slightly different compared with mine.

“If Aberdeen are able to keep Sam Cosgrove, who is such a big player for them, then that’s good for the team.

“I’m sure during my time I was a big player for the club, but when I left it was different circumstances for the club.”

Cosgrove’s scoring feats in the north-east over the past couple of years have impressed Miller, who’s turned out for Hearts, Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Livingston as well as the Dons in Scotland’s top flight.

The Falkirk co-manager added: “Sam is very good and he has impressed me. It’s not just his size, his all-around play and link-up play is very good.

“When he first joined Aberdeen, I know he was getting criticised for not scoring goals, but now he can’t stop scoring.

“Those players are hard to come by because a lot of the time now, if players arrive and they don’t hit the ground running, they’re instantly a flop.

“But it takes time to adjust at Aberdeen with the fans and the expectations on the club, if you don’t hit the ground running, it can be hard to get the chance to prove yourself, but Sam has done it.”

Miller enjoyed his spell with Aberdeen, but unlike in the present day where the Reds can demand top dollar for stars like Cosgrove, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson during his time debt meant it was easier for other clubs to prise stars away from Pittodrie.

Miller’s move to Middlesbrough a decade ago was one he believes suited all parties at the time.

He said: “In terms of getting money in for the club, it probably was a move that suited everyone.

“Middlesbrough are a massive club and I couldn’t turn it down, it was such a good opportunity for me to go down there.

“The financial situation was also beneficial for my family at that time, but I didn’t really feel I got a fair crack of the whip.

“I went down there thinking I would play and be part of it. I played the first game and did well, but I didn’t really feature after that.

“It was an experience and I loved training under Gordon Strachan and rubbing shoulders with some great players down there, but it was a strange experience.

“At the end of the day, football clubs are businesses and they have to manage their finances.

“At that time I was a saleable asset for Aberdeen and the club was in debt so the move happened.”