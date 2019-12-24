Ex-Dons and Aberdeen help families in need

Aberdeen’s Former Players’ Association have donated cash this Christmas to a local charity dedicated to helping the underprivileged.

AberNecessities has been appointed the Former Players’ Association’s chosen charity for the upcoming year.

The cash donation was also boosted with Aberdeen FC providing 10 season tickets through the club’s Aberdeen For All initiative.

The award-winning Aberdeen FC Community Trust also purchased gifts for the children.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh, a committee member on the Former Players’ Association, insists it was important to send a message of support to those in need during the festive period.

Tosh said: “We felt it was a timely and powerful message for former professional players and the local football club, with an award-winning football trust, to work together and send a real message of support to those in need at Christmas time.”

The donations were presented to Danielle Flecher-Horn from AberNecessities at Pittodrie.

AberNecessities’ aim is to support local, underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with essential items they need to care for their babies and children.

The charity accepts donations of nappies, wipes, children’s toiletries, nearly new clothes (up to age 12), toys and equipment.

Tosh, who starred for Aberdeen from 2003 to ’05, said: “AberNecessities is an amazing local charity, making real difference to peoples lives, and we’re honoured to play a small part in that.’

Abernecessities also received family tickets for the Paw Patrol shows next year as well as toys from Imajica and P&J Live.

Steven Sweeney, chief operating officer at Aberdeen FC Community Trust, said: “Aberdeen is a club that cares passionately about people.

“There is a genuine family feeling and that is why we are determined to take our responsibility to our communities seriously. Supporting something like this with the FPA is a given for us.

“It’s simple – our approach is just about good people doing their best to make a difference.”