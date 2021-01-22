Former Aberdeen midfielder Frank Ross has suffered further injury heartache after rupturing his cruciate ligament at Go Ahead Eagles.

Ross, who joined the Eerste Divisie side last year, suffered the injury in the first half of Go Ahead’s 1-0 defeat to VVV Venlo in the KNVB Cup on Thursday and surgery will now rule him out for the rest of the season.

It is another blow for Ross, who had come back from two injury-hit years – suffering from back and ankle problems – to restart his career in the Netherlands.

Since he moved to Go Ahead, Ross has also sustained a minor leg break and a thigh problem which kept him off the field.

GA Eagles gaat komende week kijken of er een vervanger wordt aangetrokken voor de zwaar geblesseerde Frank Ross. #vvvgae @GAEagles @AberdeenFC #kowethttps://t.co/tLMxRfivgA — Dennis Arentsen (@DennisArentsen) January 22, 2021

Go Ahead Eagles boss Kees van Wonderen told Dutch site De Stentor: “Of course we feared a serious injury. I spoke to him in the bus on the way back from Venlo, although the pain was not too bad then Frank said. At the time, he felt something snap in the knee, which was a bad sign. Yes, this is really very sad and very hard for that boy.

“He will need some time to process this. Frank is completely through it at the moment.”

Ross spoke earlier this week about his desire to kick on in the second half of the season and how much he had enjoyed his first season with the Deventer side.

It appears likely the 22-year-old will now head back to Scotland for surgery and to begin his rehabilitation.