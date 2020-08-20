Ex-Aberdeen winger Frank Ross signs for Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles, with club announcing move via Scottish-themed social media clip

Former Aberdeen winger Frank Ross has joined the Netherlands’ Go Ahead Eagles after a successful trial.

Released by the Dons at the end of the season, Ross, 22, has signed a two-year deal with the Dutch second-tier outfit, with the option of a third.

The club – who are based in the city of Devanter and play Scotland the Brave on their stadium tannoy before home games – announced the move in a Scottish-themed social media clip.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲! 𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘫𝘢𝘢𝘳 𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘢𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘻𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘬𝘰𝘮𝘴𝘵𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘦.

𝘝𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘧 𝘯𝘶 𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘰𝘱 𝘩𝘦𝘵 𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘥… 🙌🏼#WelcomeFrank

In an interview on the club’s website, Ellon-native Ross noted the differences between the Scottish and Dutch club games, saying: “In the Netherlands, a neat structure and good organisation form the basis. It’s a type of game that I prefer.

“In Scotland, the long ball is regularly used and it often happened that I only saw the ball constantly flying over me. That could be frustrating at times.

“I want to be involved in as many attacks as possible, put risk in my game and score as many goals as possible.”

Ross scored a memorable free-kick for Aberdeen against boyhood club Rangers in 2017. However, injury problems held him back at Pittodrie, as he made just 14 first-team appearances.