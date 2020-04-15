Ex-Aberdeen vice-chairman George Yule urges Scottish football to look at bigger picture during SPFL vote crisis

FORMER Aberdeen vice-chairman George Yule believes Scottish football has lost perspective during the coronavirus pandemic.

The game here remains in stalemate after last night’s attempts to bring an end to the SPFL vote saga didn’t bring a resolution.

The league body asked clubs to vote on a plan to end the Championship, League One and League Two seasons while also giving the SPFL board the power to end the Premiership campaign.

Dundee withdrew their initial vote and now hold the power to make the motion pass or fail.

Yule, who spent six years on the Dons board before stepping down as vice-chairman in the summer of 2018, says no solution to end this term or play it to a finish will be popular with everyone, but believes football should remember it’s not the most important thing in the world.

He said: “As important as football is to guys like myself both from a spectator point of view and an interest point of view having been involved in the game and I’m missing football like lots of other people will be – but we need to take a step back from that.

“We need to look at the bigger picture, there is more than 100,000 people in the world that have lost their lives and it’s going to continue for a while yet.

“The difficulty as well is that when restrictions are loosened there may well be a knee-jerk reaction from the general public and the risk of a follow-up pandemic.

“This is our fourth week in this situation and it’s bearable, although we’ve all had moments when we’ve thought ‘this is rubbish’.

“But we all need to have some perspective. When it comes to Scottish football there isn’t a one-size fits all solution.

“But it’s not like we’re 15 or 16 games into the season, we’re almost 30 games into the season and the positions are as they are.

“I’ve got a great affinity for clubs like Hearts, Partick Thistle and Falkirk (who all stand to be adversely affected by the SPFL’s proposal).

“But results and league positions tell their own tale.”

Yule believes those running Scottish football are in a difficult position and added: “The administrators are in a no-win position.

“I do think it needs strong, resolute leadership to say ‘lets get things in perspective guys’.

“As important as football is in a lot of our lives – it’s not life and death.

“They need to say ‘this is the situation with the tables and average points and let’s deal with the priorities in life’.

“This is not the time to try to please everybody because it won’t happen when you’ve got 42 clubs with differing views.”

In a statement, Dundee said last night they had been engaged in “positive discussions” – although they declined to say who with – and that league reconstruction was at the forefront of talks.

Yule doesn’t believe the path Scottish football takes next during the Covid-19 outbreak should be determined by one club.

He said: “I know John Nelms (Dundee managing director) personally and he is a decent guy, but they have got themselves in a bind now.

“The limelight is now on them unnecessarily, in my opinion.

“It’s a difficult situation because this should not be about one club and this should not be about one club deciding things.

“It needs to be about more than one club and it’s unfortunate Dundee have got themselves in this position and I don’t think they meant to.

“As I understand it, the majority of SPFL clubs have voted for this, but of course there are the voting formulas for each league.

“I know how football works and everyone is always looking for someone to blame and John is a decent guy and I would hate to see him singled out whichever way this goes.

“The UK enjoys as a nation democracy and I feel that if the issue in Scottish football froze just now, you look at the vote and the numbers aren’t marginal.

“It’s a pretty overwhelming vote and there’s not that many clubs that have voted against it.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve realised since moving out of the football world, it’s that there is a life beyond football.”