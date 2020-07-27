Ex-Aberdeen star Stephen Glass handed interim head coach role at MLS franchise Atlanta United

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass has been named Atlanta United’s interim head coach.

Glass had been in charge of Atlanta’s second team, but has been asked to step up temporarily after the departure of Frank de Boer.

It continues Glass’ progression through Atlanta’s system, having initially joined as an under-17s coach in 2018.

Glass said: “I am committed to continuing the hard work the team has done to establish itself as a top club in MLS, and to meeting the high standard expected of us both on and off the field. I look forward to quickly establishing a structure and rapport with the players as we prepare to return to play in our home market.”

The 44-year-old Dundonian made 112 league appearances for the Dons between 1994 and 1998. His professional career also took him to Newcastle United, Watford, Hibernian and Dunfermline, before retiring with the Carolina Railhawks in 2011.

Darren Eales, the Atlanta United president and Aberdeen FC board member, praised Glass’ attributes as he makes the step up.

He said: “Stephen not only has professional experience as a player at the highest levels of the sport, he is a proven leader and is well respected as a coach by his players and staff. We have great confidence that Stephen will re-energise the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period.”

De Boer had an extensive playing career at Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray and Rangers, plus the Dutch national team.

He won four league titles as a manager at Ajax, but had unsuccessful spells with Inter Milan and Crystal Palace. He was sacked after Atlanta lost all three group games in the MLS is Back tournament.