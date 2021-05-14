Ex-Aberdeen loan striker Marley Watkins released by Bristol City

Former Aberdeen loan attacker Marley Watkins has been released by Bristol City following the end of the Championship season.

Watkins, who returned to Ashton Gate in January after injury ended his time at the Dons, is among 11 players to be let go by the Robins.

The Welshman made just two appearances for the club this season and now will be on the lookout for new employers.

We would like to thank the following 11 players who have been released following the end of their contracts: Hakeeb Adelakun, Nathan Baker, Famara Diédhiou, Rene Gilmartin, Jack Hunt, Henri Lansbury, Adrian Mariappa, Jamie Paterson, Tommy Rowe, Liam Walsh, Marley Watkins. — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 14, 2021

He spent the first two months of the season on loan at Pittodrie – brought in as cover after injuries to Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main. Watkins scored twice in 12 games, finding the net against Ross County and St Mirren, before a hamstring problem ended his stay.

Watkins first made his mark in Scottish football with Caley Thistle, joining in 2013 after being let go by Hereford.

He became a cult hero in the Highland capital, scoring in the 2015 Scottish Cup final victory over Falkirk.

A successful two-year stint at Barnsley followed, where he lifted the EFL Trophy and won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, before being snapped up by Norwich City.

The 30-year-old lasted just one season with the Canaries before being reunited with his old Barnsley boss Lee Johnson at City. Watkins finishes his time in Bristol with three goals in 29 games.