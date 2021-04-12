Ex-Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty takes interim role at Forfar Athletic

Former Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has taken a temporary role at League One side Forfar Athletic.

The Loons, under caretaker management by former Dundee defender Gary Irvine, are struggling at the foot of the third tier and are bidding to avoid the drop.

Docherty left the Dons last month when manager Derek McInnes’ saw his eight-year spell in charge of the club brought to an end.

Irvine wanted to bring in a coach to assist during the final month of the season, to allow him to continue playing when required.

A club statement said: “The directors of Forfar Athletic are very grateful to Tony for agreeing to assist the club in this manner and all going to plan, he will have an immediate involvement in the preparations for the fixture at Airdrie tomorrow night.”

Irvine played under McInnes and Docherty during a three-year stint at St Johnstone, being 2007 and 2010.