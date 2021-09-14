Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton target move for Aberdeen teenage right back Calvin Ramsay

By Sean Wallace
14/09/2021, 11:45 am
Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen.
English Premier League Everton are reportedly targeting a move for Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay.

Reports are linking Everton with a January swoop for Ramsay.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez sent one of the Toffees’ top scouts to watch the 18-year-old Aberdeen right-back in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also reportedly monitoring the Pittodrie teen.

Everton boss Benitez lost out on a summer move for Rangers’ teenage right-back Nathan Patterson, 19, with bids of £5m and £8m rejected by the Ibrox club.

Rangers are understood to value the 19-year-old in excess of £10m.

Scotland international Patterson is keen to remain at Ibrox and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reassured him he has a bright future at the club.

Everton gaffer Benitez is in the market for a young right back and Ramsay’s performance against Motherewell has reportedly elevated the teen to the top of his January transfer wish list.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024 Ramsay’s rapid rise continued last week when making a debut for Scotland U21’s in a 1-1 Euro U21 qualifier draw away to Turkey.

Ramsay was forced off after 63 minutes in the loss to Motherwell with cramp but is expected to be fit to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

 