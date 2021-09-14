Everton target move for Aberdeen teenage right back Calvin Ramsay

English Premier League Everton are reportedly targeting a move for Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay.

Reports are linking Everton with a January swoop for Ramsay.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez sent one of the Toffees’ top scouts to watch the 18-year-old Aberdeen right-back in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also reportedly monitoring the Pittodrie teen.

Everton boss Benitez lost out on a summer move for Rangers’ teenage right-back Nathan Patterson, 19, with bids of £5m and £8m rejected by the Ibrox club.

Rangers are understood to value the 19-year-old in excess of £10m.

Scotland international Patterson is keen to remain at Ibrox and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reassured him he has a bright future at the club.

Everton gaffer Benitez is in the market for a young right back and Ramsay’s performance against Motherewell has reportedly elevated the teen to the top of his January transfer wish list.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024 Ramsay’s rapid rise continued last week when making a debut for Scotland U21’s in a 1-1 Euro U21 qualifier draw away to Turkey.

Ramsay was forced off after 63 minutes in the loss to Motherwell with cramp but is expected to be fit to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.