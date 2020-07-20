Evening Express winners land new kids’ Aberdeen kits

Two lucky winners landed brand new Aberdeen kids’ strips in our kit giveaway competition.

We asked Evening Express readers to tells us where the Dons signed winger Jonny Hayes from when he first joined the club in 2012.

The answer was, of course, Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

We drew two names at random from the correct entries, with eight-year-old Charlie Booth, of Dyce, and 11-year-old Erin Carrol, of Danestone, winning one 2020/21 Reds kit each.

Charlie scooped the red home offering, while Erin went home with the white, black and gold away strip.

The youngsters received their kits – and an Aberdeen goodie bag – at the Pittodrie club shop from AFC retail manager Jason Hill.

Jason said: “Congratulations to our two winners of the Evening Express competition.

“We were delighted to welcome them to the club shop and hand over their shirts.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the new kits with an encouragingly high level of online sales to date.

“It’s great to have the shop open again and to be able to chat to fans face to face. It’s clear everyone has been missing the football and being at Pittodrie.”